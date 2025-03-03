Subscribe To Premium
Amazon secures 870MW solar and wind PPAs in Spain

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Reliability requirements for offshore PV systems

AMEA Power begins construction at Ivory Coast solar project

Genneia commissions 90MW solar PV plant in Argentina

Goldi Solar launches India’s first AI-powered solar manufacturing facility

India’s GP Eco Solutions signs MoU to build 5GW/2GW PV module and cell plant

High-resolution time series data is key to managing weather variability and climate risks

Iberdrola invests record €12 billion in 2024, solar capacity increases 31% year-on-year

Chinese state-owned enterprises’ interest in solar PV decreased in 2024

Chinese PV industry experiences a wave of sell-offs from central state-owned companies

Among the Spanish portfolio of renewables contracted is a 212MW solar PV plant built by Spanish utility Iberdrola. Image: Amazon.

Tech and retail giant Amazon has secured 870MW of solar PV and wind power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Spain.

Comprising of 17 renewable energy projects in Andalusia, Extremadura, Catalonia, Aragon, and Castille and Leon. The company also secured its first PPA in Portugal for a wind project.

This brings the total of solar PV and wind projects contracted in Spain to 94, with a combined capacity of 3.7GW. Last year alone, Amazon contracted more than 750MW of solar PV and wind capacity in Spain, more than in any other European country and more than double Greece, the second-highest with 360MW.

One of the projects in this latest portfolio of capacity contracted is a 212MW solar PV plant located in the province of Salamanca, which is expected to start operations this year. The project is being built by Spanish giant utility Iberdrola and has an investment of nearly €200 million (US$208 million).

With nearly 1GW of renewable capacity contracted in Spain, the US tech giant continues to accelerate the decarbonisation of its operations. This announcement alone represents nearly as much capacity as all the renewables invested in 2023 across Europe when it added 1GW of solar and wind capacity to its operations.

Outside of Europe, Amazon is also one of the leading companies investing in solar PV in the US. Between 2018 and the first quarter of 2024, the tech giant contracted over 4.5GW of solar PV, the second most company, only behind tech giant Meta.

However, Amazon has reduced its distance with Meta in the past few years as the company contracted more than 3.5GW of solar PV between 2023 and Q1 2024, whereas Meta did less than half of that with 1.6GW.

