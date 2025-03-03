Amazon secures 870MW solar and wind PPAs in Spain

This brings the total of solar PV and wind projects contracted in Spain to 94, with a combined capacity of 3.7GW. Last year alone, Amazon contracted more than 750MW of solar PV and wind capacity in Spain, more than in any other European country and more than double Greece, the second-highest with 360MW.

One of the projects in this latest portfolio of capacity contracted is a 212MW solar PV plant located in the province of Salamanca, which is expected to start operations this year. The project is being built by Spanish giant utility Iberdrola and has an investment of nearly €200 million (US$208 million).

With nearly 1GW of renewable capacity contracted in Spain, the US tech giant continues to accelerate the decarbonisation of its operations. This announcement alone represents nearly as much capacity as all the renewables invested in 2023 across Europe when it added 1GW of solar and wind capacity to its operations.

Outside of Europe, Amazon is also one of the leading companies investing in solar PV in the US. Between 2018 and the first quarter of 2024, the tech giant contracted over 4.5GW of solar PV, the second most company, only behind tech giant Meta.

However, Amazon has reduced its distance with Meta in the past few years as the company contracted more than 3.5GW of solar PV between 2023 and Q1 2024, whereas Meta did less than half of that with 1.6GW.