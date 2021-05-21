Solar Media
Mitsubishi and Iberdrola to develop green hydrogen projects

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Europe

Mitsubishi and Iberdrola to develop green hydrogen projects

How Europe's solar industry is making space for more capacity

Ford selects Sunrun as installation partner to make new F-150 Lightning backup power source

Canadian Solar reports jump in shipments as manufacturing segment slumps to loss

Canadian Solar prioritises profit over shipment volume to fend off cost surges

RWE teams up with Facebook for 150MW of US solar

DEWA powers up Dubai's first green hydrogen plant using power from solar mega-project

EDF, Cero Generation acquire French agroPV developer with 2.4GW solar portfolio

Listed solar tracker companies bearing the brunt of costs that show little sign of abating

J-Power takes 10% stake in Australian renewables developer Genex

Ken Kawai, Mitsubishi Power’s president and CEO; Aitor Moso, Iberdrola’s director of Liberalized Business (Photo taken in October 2019). Image: Mitsubishi.

Spanish power company Iberdrola is working with car maker Mitsubishi’s power business to develop green hydrogen and battery energy storage projects.

Mitsubishi Power said on Thursday (20 May) it has signed a collaboration agreement with Iberdrola that will see the two companies create new teams to develop green hydrogen production facilities, battery storage systems and electrified heat production facilities.

Ken Kawaii, Mitsubishi Power’s president and chief executive, said the partnership will enable the company to “deploy the necessary hydrogen infrastructure, battery energy storage systems, and electrified heat production systems” to reduce carbon emissions in the energy and industrial sectors.

The collaboration will combine Iberdrola’s experience as a renewable energy developer and Mitsubishi’s power technologies, which include gas and steam turbines, generators, electrolysis units, battery storage systems, high temperature heat pumps and solar PV processes.

It is the latest collaboration Iberdrola has entered into with another power company in a bid to establish a green hydrogen project portfolio. The Spanish energy group said last month it is working with BP and Enagas on a 20MW electrolyser powered by a 40MW solar PV system, and is also planning to build a solar-plus-hydrogen power project at ceramic tile maker Porcelanosa’s factory in Villarreal.

Iberdrola revealed plans to establish a separate business unit geared towards hydrogen last September to aid decarbonisation efforts in industry and infrastructure. It also unveiled plans to build Europe’s largest solar-storage-hydrogen project in July 2020, partnering with fertilizer producer Fertiberia to develop a system pairing 100MW of solar, a 20MWh lithium-ion battery system and a 20MW electrolyser. The project is due to come online this year.

Aitor Moso, Iberdrola’s director of Liberalized Business, said in a statement that the latest partnership with Mitsubishi marks “a very important milestone” in its strategy of developing alliances with key players in the industrial sector.

recent study from BloombergNEF claims that green hydrogen could become cheaper than natural by 2050, falling by 85% over the next 30 years.

With power prices continuing to fall, Iberdrola is not the only energy company trying to gain a foothold in the nascent green hydrogen sector. Lightsource bp, bp’s renewable energy joint venture, said in March it will spend close to £20 million on a solar-plus-storage facility that will power an electrolyser for a UK steel manufacturer. The European Union launched its own green hydrogen strategy last year, and several developers have announced their own green hydrogen projects in AustraliaFrance and Saudi Arabia in recent months.

battery energy storage systems bess, bloombergnef, bp, enagas, green hydrogen, green hydrogen production, iberdrola, mitsubishi, mitsubishi power

DEWA powers up Dubai’s first green hydrogen plant using power from solar mega-project

May 20, 2021
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Siemens Energy have inaugurated the Middle East’s first industrial-scale, solar-powered green hydrogen project, which is powered by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Oman to host 25GW of solar and wind for green hydrogen project

May 19, 2021
An international consortium has unveiled plans for a hydrogen complex in Oman that will feature 25GW of solar and wind capacity and produce millions of tonnes of green fuels per year.

Canadian Solar invests in battery storage software company Habitat Energy

May 14, 2021
Renewable energy company and Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member Canadian Solar has invested in UK-based battery storage software company Habitat Energy.
PV Tech Premium

IEA may still underestimate solar despite forecast revisions, but it is not alone in doing so

May 12, 2021
After the International Energy Agency revised its renewables deployment forecast upwards by 25%, Liam Stoker looks at the difficult nature of forecasting a rapidly maturing sector amidst a changing landscape

Successful pilot green hydrogen projects key for sector’s future bankability

May 12, 2021
Data from green hydrogen demonstration projects should be made available to help enable the future bankability of larger installations, unleashing the sector’s decarbonisation potential, a panel has suggested.

Three green hydrogen projects in Australia secure funding

May 5, 2021
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has selected three commercial-scale green hydrogen projects that will share in AU$103 million (US$79.7 million) of funding to support their development.

Ford selects Sunrun as installation partner to make new F-150 Lightning backup power source

Canadian Solar reports jump in shipments as manufacturing segment slumps to loss

Canadian Solar prioritises profit over shipment volume to fend off cost surges

RWE teams up with Facebook for 150MW of US solar

DEWA powers up Dubai's first green hydrogen plant using power from solar mega-project

EDF, Cero Generation acquire French agroPV developer with 2.4GW solar portfolio

