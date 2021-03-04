Iberdrola adds 750MW to Spanish solar pipeline

Ignacio Galán, president of Iberdrola, pledged to invest €75 billion (US$90.3 billion) in renewables in the next four years. Image: Iberdrola.

Spanish energy company Iberdrola has added 750MW of solar PV capacity to its development pipeline.

The plans include two utility-scale Spanish solar facilities; the 380MW Tagus project in the municipality of Alcántara and the 375MW Cedillo plant, located between Alcántara and Herrera de Alcántara, close to the Portuguese border. Both projects, which will use more than 1.85 million panels and 406 fixed structure inverters, are expected to come online by 2023. Iberdrola said in a statement that the construction and start-up of both projects would create more than 1,700 jobs in the area.

It comes just one day after the company said it was progressing with plans to develop three solar farms in Valencia with a combined capacity of 450MW, requiring €235 million (US$284 million) of investment.

Iberdrola, which this year pledged to invest €75 billion (US$90.3 billion) in renewables by 2025, will spend approximately €420 million on bringing the projects online. The company is currently building eight renewables projects in the Extremadura region totalling 1.3GW capacity. It completed the 500MW Núñez de Balboa development last year in the region, Europe’s largest PV project to-date, and aims to double its solar PV capacity to 16GW within the next four years.

While Iberdrola is set on large-scale deployments, trade body the National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER) called on regulatory authorities to curb mega-scale PV projects to enable more communities to benefit from solar power generation. It said that super-large projects are “already saturating networks”.