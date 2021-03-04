Iberdrola adds 750MW to Spanish solar pipeline

Solar Media
News

By Edith Hancock
Ignacio Galán, president of Iberdrola, pledged to invest €75 billion (US$90.3 billion) in renewables in the next four years. Image: Iberdrola.

Spanish energy company Iberdrola has added 750MW of solar PV capacity to its development pipeline.

The plans include two utility-scale Spanish solar facilities; the 380MW Tagus project in the municipality of Alcántara and the 375MW Cedillo plant, located between Alcántara and Herrera de Alcántara, close to the Portuguese border. Both projects, which will use more than 1.85 million panels and 406 fixed structure inverters, are expected to come online by 2023. Iberdrola said in a statement that the construction and start-up of both projects would create more than 1,700 jobs in the area.

It comes just one day after the company said it was progressing with plans to develop three solar farms in Valencia with a combined capacity of 450MW, requiring €235 million (US$284 million) of investment.

Iberdrola, which this year pledged to invest €75 billion (US$90.3 billion) in renewables by 2025, will spend approximately €420 million on bringing the projects online. The company is currently building eight renewables projects in the Extremadura region totalling 1.3GW capacity. It completed the 500MW  Núñez de Balboa development last year in the region, Europe’s largest PV project to-date, and aims to double its solar PV capacity to 16GW within the next four years.

While Iberdrola is set on large-scale deployments, trade body the National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER) called on regulatory authorities to curb mega-scale PV projects to enable more communities to benefit from solar power generation. It said that super-large projects are “already saturating networks”.

Read Next

Faster renewables permits and stronger grids essential to green hydrogen progress, coalition says

March 3, 2021
EDP, Iberdrola and BayWa r.e. are among the signatories of a new charter that calls on Europe to “accelerate and massively deploy” additional renewables capacity to support the continent’s green hydrogen ambitions.

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

March 3, 2021
Iberdrola is progressing with efforts to develop three solar farms in Spain’s Valencia region that will have a combined capacity of 450MW and require an investment of more than €235 million (US$284 million).

Iberdrola to double renewable spend to US$182 billion under 2030 strategy

February 24, 2021
Iberdrola has unveiled plans to double its spend on renewables, taking its investment from €75 billion (US$91 billion) by 2025 to €150 billion (US$182 billion) by 2030.

Over 400MW awarded in French auction as prices jump 4.7%

February 24, 2021
France’s ninth auction for ground-based solar PV has seen 452MWp awarded, with average prices up 4.7%.

Pathfinder Clean Energy establishes 100MWp Poland pipeline

February 22, 2021
Pathfinder Clean Energy (PACE) has created a new solar development and project acquisition business, PACE Poland, targeting an initial 100MWp in the country.

Octopus offloads Italian solar to A2A in US$248m deal

February 16, 2021
UK-headquarted Octopus Renewables has sold 173MW of Italian solar to utility A2A.

