Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

Image: Iberdrola.

Iberdrola is progressing with efforts to develop three solar farms in Spain’s Valencia region that will have a combined capacity of 450MW and require an investment of more than €235 million (US$284 million).

The utility plans to build two plants (PSF Ayora 1 and FV Cofrentes I) of 200MW, along with associated infrastructure such as a substation and power lines, as well as a third 50MW facility (FV Alhorines).

The parks will together feature almost 1 million PV modules and provide employment for 1,450 people, helping to reactivate the local economy and “shift the region’s companies towards a sector with a future”, Iberdrola said.

While the utility manages more than 2GW of renewables capacity in Valencia through its Cortes-La Muela pumped hydroelectric storage plant, the three solar parks represent its debut in the region’s PV sector.

Elsewhere in Spain, Iberdrola last year completed the 500MW Núñez de Balboa development, which is currently Europe’s largest PV project, and recently signed a power purchase agreement for the 590MW Francisco Pizarro plant, which is expected to be operational next year.

As part of a newly announced investment plan, the utility is aiming to double its solar PV capacity to 16GW by 2025, when it will have 60GW of renewables. The €75 billion investment package for 2020-2025 will see €14.3 billion be spent in Spain.

While 2.6GW of PV was deployed in Spain last year and a further 2GW was awarded in a renewables auction in January, trade body the National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER) yesterday called on authorities to limit the amount of mega-scale PV projects so that communities across the country can benefit from new developments. The trade body is instead calling for the promotion of projects between 1MW and 10MW.