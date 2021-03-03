Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

News

PV Tech Power 26 out now: Solar as electricity’s new king, Japan and Vietnam markets in focus and more

News

ANALYSIS: How is Sunnova’s supplier base shifting?

Editors' Blog

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

News

Ecoppia eyes new markets following Tel Aviv IPO

News

Trina Solar plans 10GW module assembly plant in Yancheng

News

Daqo to supply 41,000MT of polysilicon to leading 210mm wafer producer TZS

News

US ROUND-UP: EDF signs second PPA for Texas project, Exelon separates utility & competitive energy business

News

Huawei backs solar-storage ‘Zero Carbon Network Solution’ to decarbonise telecoms networks

News

Masdar looks to extend renewables position in ‘key market’ Southeast Asia

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Iberdrola.

Iberdrola is progressing with efforts to develop three solar farms in Spain’s Valencia region that will have a combined capacity of 450MW and require an investment of more than €235 million (US$284 million).

The utility plans to build two plants (PSF Ayora 1 and FV Cofrentes I) of 200MW, along with associated infrastructure such as a substation and power lines, as well as a third 50MW facility (FV Alhorines).

The parks will together feature almost 1 million PV modules and provide employment for 1,450 people, helping to reactivate the local economy and “shift the region’s companies towards a sector with a future”, Iberdrola said.

While the utility manages more than 2GW of renewables capacity in Valencia through its Cortes-La Muela pumped hydroelectric storage plant, the three solar parks represent its debut in the region’s PV sector.

Elsewhere in Spain, Iberdrola last year completed the 500MW Núñez de Balboa development, which is currently Europe’s largest PV project, and recently signed a power purchase agreement for the 590MW Francisco Pizarro plant, which is expected to be operational next year.

As part of a newly announced investment plan, the utility is aiming to double its solar PV capacity to 16GW by 2025, when it will have 60GW of renewables. The €75 billion investment package for 2020-2025 will see €14.3 billion be spent in Spain.

While 2.6GW of PV was deployed in Spain last year and a further 2GW was awarded in a renewables auction in January, trade body the National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER) yesterday called on authorities to limit the amount of mega-scale PV projects so that communities across the country can benefit from new developments. The trade body is instead calling for the promotion of projects between 1MW and 10MW.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
iberdrola, largescaleeu, sfi con london, sfi2021, spain, utility, utility-scale solar

Read Next

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

March 2, 2021
Spain should limit the size of new solar parks to encourage the deployment of smaller projects located closer to consumers, the country’s National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER) has said.

Endesa breaks ground on four Spanish solar parks totalling 180MW

March 1, 2021
Endesa, through its Enel Green Power España subsidiary (EGPE), has started construction work on four PV projects in Spain that will have a combined capacity of 180MW and cost €125 million (US$150 million) to develop.

Australia gives new priority status to AU$22bn renewable energy export project

March 1, 2021
An Australian solar-plus-storage project that aims to supply 20% of Singapore’s electricity demand has been marked as a priority initiative by advisory group Infrastructure Australia.

Xcel Energy plans up to 2.9GW of additional solar in Colorado by 2030

March 1, 2021
Xcel Energy has announced plans to double its renewables and battery storage capacity in Colorado by 2030, as the utility progresses with efforts to reach 100% carbon-free electricity generation across its service area by 2050.

Solarpack targets 2GW of PV in operation or under construction by 2023

February 26, 2021
Spanish developer Solarpack has updated its guidance to have between 1.8GW and 2GW of solar in operation and under construction by 2023.

EDP aims for 50GW of renewables additions by 2050, looks to US for solar growth

February 26, 2021
EDP will focus on North America to ramp up its solar capacity in the next five years as part of a new strategic update that will see the Portuguese utility target more than 50GW of renewables additions by 2030.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

News

PV Tech Power 26 out now: Solar as electricity’s new king, Japan and Vietnam markets in focus and more

News

ANALYSIS: How is Sunnova’s supplier base shifting?

Editors' Blog

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

News

Ecoppia eyes new markets following Tel Aviv IPO

News

Trina Solar plans 10GW module assembly plant in Yancheng

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021