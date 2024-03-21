Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Iberdrola to invest US$17 billion in renewables by 2026

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants
Europe, Americas

Latest

Japan announces feed-in tariffs for residential and C&I PV systems

News

Iberdrola to invest US$17 billion in renewables by 2026

News

Tongwei Solar leads the way to a cleaner energy system with its G12R N-type module series

Features, Guest Blog

KKR acquires majority stake in Avantus

News

Imeon Energy claims to develop inverter with 99% conversion efficiency

News

Terna to invest US$18 billion by 2028 to develop Italy’s transmission grid

News

Sonnedix inks solar EPC agreement for 858MW European portfolio

News

“The government is facilitating an over-reliance on China”: US PV manufacturers demand greater support for local production

News

Belectric begins building 114MW Encavis German PV plant

News

JinkoSolar ships 78.5GW of PV modules in 2023, up 76.4% YoY

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Iberdrola aims to commission 6GW of onshore wind and solar PV by 2026. Credit: Iberdrola

Spanish utility Iberdrola has planned to invest €15.5 billion (US$17 billion) in renewables by 2026 and commission 6GW of solar PV and onshore wind by 2027.

Over half of the investment will be in offshore wind, and all the investment is towards projects already under construction.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Despite a bigger investment in offshore wind compared with solar PV, the company partnered last year with Spanish module manufacturer Exiom to build a module assembly plant in the northern Spanish region of Asturias. With an annual nameplate capacity of 500MW, the plant is expected to be operational in Spring and will focus on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules.

Moreover, the Spanish utility recently signed a strategic collaboration agreement with industrial waste management company FCC Ámbito to promote the industrial-scale recycling of solar PV panels.

Overall the company targets to invest €41 billion by 2026, of which most of it (60%) will be targeted to network growth – including transmission – in the US, the UK, Brazil and Spain. Within that budget is included the purchase of 18.4% of Avangrid, the utility’s North American subsidiary.

Ignacio Galan, executive chairman at Iberdrola, said: “Our strategy will focus on delivering enhanced grid to support security of supply, now 60% of our total investment, as well as a strong expansion of renewables capacity, driven by the substitution of fossil technologies and additional demand. We also recognise an increasing role of storage technologies to preserve the balance between supply and demand 24 hours a day.”

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
capacity expansion, iberdrola, transmission network, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Chinese companies supplied half of US PV modules in 2023

Editors' Blog, Features

LONGi reportedly to layoff 30% of workforce

News

PV Data: Belgium breaks solar records in 2023, but questions remain in 2024

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

JinkoSolar ships 78.5GW of PV modules in 2023, up 76.4% YoY

News

Belectric begins building 114MW Encavis German PV plant

News

EDP Renewables, Volt and Microsoft sign PPA for 100MWac Illinois solar project

News

Upcoming Events

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024