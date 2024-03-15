Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Iberdrola, FCC sign agreement to promote solar PV panel recycling

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Baywa r.e. starts construction on Spanish co-located solar and wind plant

News

Iberdrola, FCC sign agreement to promote solar PV panel recycling

News

Altus Power reports “ongoing growth” in 2023 financial results

News

GoodWe begins operation of Vietnam manufacturing plant

News

NextEnergy Capital fund switches on 260MW of Iberian PV

News

ACP: US adds close to 20GW of utility-scale solar in 2023

News

Meyer Burger posts US$330 million net loss for FY2023

News

“Investors feeling uneasy”: questions remain about SunPower’s shift to the residential solar sector

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Spruce Power revenues drop in Q4 2023, forecasts ‘strong’ 2024

News

How utilities have impeded community solar projects in the US

Features, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Prior to this collaboration, Iberdrola and FCC Ámbito had partnered in the recycling of wind turbines. Image: Iberdrola

Spanish utility Iberdrola has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with industrial waste management company FCC Ámbito to promote the industrial-scale recycling of solar PV panels.

Within the framework of their collaboration, the companies will carry out the monitoring and potential application of new treatment technologies that could be developed in the short- or medium-term to improve recycling methods for solar panels.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Both companies have extended their ongoing partnership in the wind industry with the creation of a company, EnergyLoop, for the recycling of wind turbines. In the solar PV field, FCC Ámbito recently opened a PV panel treatment plant near Zaragoza, north-eastern Spain.

Moreover, the partnership will also study calls for European or national public aid towards the promotion of modules. FCC Ámbito is currently leading the PV4INK R&D&I project, financed by the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the EU’s Next Generation funds. This project is aimed at recovering the silver contained in modules.

Among the applications the companies will study is the possibility of reusing materials obtained in the treatment processes as secondary raw materials to be used in the manufacture of new solar panels.

Iberdrola entered into the manufacturing space last year, when it partnered with Spanish module manufacturer Exiom to build a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module assembly plant in Spain. The plant, which received the first equipment in October 2023 and is expected to be operational this Spring, will have an annual nameplate capacity of 500MW.

Solar manufacturers to recycle PV panels in EU

María Jesús Kaifer, technical director and head of circular economy at FCC Ámbito, said: “This strategic agreement is a continuation of our efforts in the search for the best technologies for the recovery of the resources contained in waste in order to incorporate them back into production processes.”

As the end life of the first solar PV projects are nearing, discussion continues around solar panel recycling. The European Council recently amended its Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive, stating that solar module manufacturers will bear responsibility for the waste disposal and recycling of modules in the EU.

PV Tech Premium recently spoke with PV Cycle, a PV-focused producer compliance scheme based in Belgium, about misconceptions in the value of end-of-life materials and the precarious economic viability of reusing panels. The article also looked at several countries’ attempts – including India, Japan or Australia – to recycle and reuse solar panels.

agreement, collaboration, fcc ámbito, iberdrola, pv recycling, recycling, spain

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

“We cannot line China’s pockets with US taxpayer dollars” – First Solar CEO says IRA needs trade defence to succeed

News

Trina Solar improves efficiency of Vertex N series of modules by 0.3%

News

European Parliament approves law requiring solar installations in buildings

News

Canadian Solar posts “record” shipments and income in 2023, quarterly profits drop

News

Longroad closes financing on 220MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

News

European grids in 19 countries lack over 200GW of capacity for solar by 2030

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024