Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

IEA PVPS report: Low module prices keep solar competitive as overcapacity persists

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Americas, Europe

Latest

WFES 2024: HJT modules exceed 700W as larger module trend continues

News

China adds 45.7GW of solar PV in Q1 2024, up from 33.7GW in Q1 2023

News

Solargis: poorest air quality “in decades” undermines India’s solar power generation

News

IEA PVPS report: Low module prices keep solar competitive as overcapacity persists

News

Highland Materials secures US$255.6 million 48C tax credit to build polysilicon plant in the US

News

From PERC to TOPCon: Navigating the evolution of solar technology

Features, Guest Blog

Maxeon sues REC Solar over US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

South Africa electricity minister opens 540MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

Trina Solar to provide 117MW of Vertex modules to PetroGreen for use in the Philippines

News

Woodmac: Renewables firms’ higher gearing level more exposed to increased interest rates

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Low module prices from overcapacity have boosted solar deployments, even as they imperil some manufacturers. Image: Meyer Burger.

Low solar module prices kept solar PV competitive in the energy market in 2023 despite generally falling electricity prices, according to the latest Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) snapshot report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The high power prices that fueled the solar expansion that the world saw in 2022—driven primarily by the war in Ukraine—levelled off in 2023. However, rather than lessening solar’s business case as the cheapest form of renewable energy, the dramatic decline in solar module prices—as well as favourable legislation in many countries—kept installations on track.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to IEA data, between 407.3GWdc and 446GWdc of new solar capacity came online in 2023, bringing the cumulative global capacity to ~1.6TW. This is a dramatic increase on the 236GW of new capacity added in 2022.

Simultaneously, the overcapacity phenomenon, which began in 2022, only accelerated in 2023, leaving the market with roughly 150GW of PV module stock – larger than the 2023 US and EU markets combined. This was the main driver behind the reduction in module prices.

In the short term, at least, low prices are a boon for governments and companies looking to deploy solar modules. 2023 saw sustained low prices across the solar value chain from polysilicon to modules. The former has recently fallen again, leading to questions over the ability of poly manufacturers to stay afloat over the coming year. 

China’s deployed solar grew at a rate of over 125% in 2023, installing a minimum of 235GW based on official reporting. Despite this, and sustained growth in the EU (39%) and US (57%) markets, global deployments were insufficient to keep up with the overcapacity.

The report said: “Oversupply of PV modules in 2023 has shed a light on the difficulties to align production and demand in a very versatile environment: while production capacities increased significantly in China, the global demand was framed by constraints in markets such as the USA, India, Korea, and Australia, not exclusively.”

Indeed, every action has an equal and opposite reaction; low prices and access to capacity, which prove desirable for developers, pose a real threat to parts of the manufacturing industry. Manufacturers outside of China or Southeast Asia face a relatively steep uphill battle in establishing sustainable operations and carving out market share.

Policies like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US, Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) in India and, latterly, the European Solar Charter, have attempted to lessen the industry’s reliance on solar supply from China.

The PVPS report said: “The different disruptions of 2020 to 2022 (covid, geopolitical tensions around the world and pollution episodes in China) have highlighted the fragility of the PV value chain, at a time when governments are looking to increase generation from PV.

“Local manufacturing initiatives in Europe, the USA, India, Morocco or Saudi Arabia have continued to be discussed, however, given the scope of some of the intentions, it is a slow process.”

The EU recenty announced its Solar Charter to support domestic solar supply, however the European industry had already experienced a shakeout as manufacturers – most notably Swiss veteran firm Meyer Burger – announced their exit from the market as a result of ‘unsustainable’ imported module prices.

Aside from manufacturing and price dynamics, the PVPS report also covered the largest annual solar markets and segments.

Behind China’s mammoth PV installations, the EU was the second largest market in 2023, installing 55.8GW of PV capacity, followed by the US with 30GW. India (16.6GW), Germany (14.3GW) and Brazil (11.9GW) also led global capacity additions.

29 countries installed at least 1GW of PV in 2023, and 19 countries now have at least 10GW of total cumulative installed capacity.

Both utility-scale and rooftop PV grew in 2023, with around 45% of new capacity installed on rooftops.

The full PVPS report can be found here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, capacity expansion, china, europe, finance, iea, international energy agency, module price, pv modules, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon sues REC Solar over US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

South Africa electricity minister opens 540MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

Researchers develop ‘half-tandem’ perovskite solar cells with conversion efficiency of 27.63%

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Biden administration to lift bifacial solar tariff exemption – report

News

Upcoming Events

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia
© Solar Media Limited 2024