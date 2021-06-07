Solar Media
News

IEEFA: India’s rising renewables sector could make coal unviable

By Edith Hancock
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

IEEFA: India’s rising renewables sector could make coal unviable

News

New Energy Solar exits Australia with sale of two PV projects

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day three – n-type dominates, grid tech and pricing discussions

News

Blueleaf Energy and SunAsia partner to develop 1.25GW of solar in the Philippines

News

LONGi launches maiden n-type module featuring 570W output and 22.3% efficiency

News

US ROUND-UP: Tri Global sells another solar project to Leeward, Inovateus releases sustainability report, iSun appoints new utility-scale lead

News

Q&A: UNEF’s José Donoso on the promising outlook for Spain’s solar sector

Features, Interviews

Statkraft celebrates Albania’s first floating solar site entering commercial operations

News

SNEC 2021 LIVE: Day two – N-type modules take centre stage, material pricing leads system design and more

News

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

News
The report pointed to earlier data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which shows that solar power capacity in India will surpass coal in the next 20 years. Image: IEA.

India’s rising renewable power capacity could render the country’s 33GW of coal-fired power plants under construction unviable.

That’s according to new research from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), which states that coal’s current 68% share of India’s power mix will fall to 34% by 2040, while solar’s share will rise to 31% compared with just 4% today.

The institution said there is currently a lack of financing available for new coal-fired power plants in India, which has led to no new plants being announced in the past year, and those that are under development are largely state-owned. IEEFA’s briefing notes that almost half (49%) of the 33GW of coal plants under construction are funded by state power companies, while just 16% of plants are privately funded. Government-owned groups NTPC and NLC India Ltd each own 29% respectively. Additionally, IEEFA states that NTPC has started to focus more on renewable power assets, setting a target of 32GW of clean energy capacity by 2032.

The issue has been exacerbated by the construction delays of the past year. India installed just over 2GW of solar in the first quarter of 2021, up 88% compared with the same period last year and driven by a rush of previous project that had to be delayed, but there has been far less progress in breaking ground on the 29.3GW of pre-construction coal plants, according to IEEFA. On top of this, data from Global Energy Monitor notes that more than 601GW of Indian coal projects have been scrapped in the last decade, while several projects that are under construction have been delayed by COVID-19.

Kashish Shah, research analyst at IEEFA and author of the report, said that future predictions on how India’s power mix will look should take into consideration that new coal-fired power plants “are likely to become stranded assets”.

“The new capacity would only be economically viable if it replaced end-of-life, polluting power plants with outdated combustion technology and locations remote to coal mines.

“Even then, there would need to be sufficient coal plant flexibility to deliver power into periods of peak demand, and the time-of-day pricing would need to be high enough to justify the low over the day utilisation rates.”

India’s Central Electricity Authority (CEA) predicts that the country will reach 267GW of coal-fired capacity by 2030, but IEEFA states this is “highly improbable” given the current challenges the fossil fuel sector faces. The research group expects Indian coal-fired power capacity to peak at between 220GW and 230GW within the next four years.

Read Next

Scatec partners ACME to enter Indian market with 900MW project

June 3, 2021
Oslo headquartered renewable power producer Scatec has announced a new partnership with ACME to develop a 900MW solar power plant in the state of Rajasthan, India.

PV to drive renewables spending growth in 2021 but total investment far from net zero path – IEA

June 2, 2021
Renewables are set to account for 70% of global investment in new power generation capacity this year with solar PV leading the growth, but spending on clean energy must accelerate much more rapidly if the world is to meet its climate goals.
PV Tech Premium

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

June 1, 2021
Liam Stoker explores solar’s role within the International Energy Agency’s net zero roadmap, charting its prospective journey to more than 14.5TW of installed capacity, a global and highly-skilled workforce and trillions of dollars of invested capital.

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects ‘murky’

May 28, 2021
India installed just over 2GW of solar in Q1 2021 as the country rebounded from COVID-19 related delays, however full-year installs could fall to well below previous estimates, one forecast suggests.

Adani Green Energy to buy SB Energy’s 5GW solar and wind portfolio

May 19, 2021
Solar developer Adani Green Energy has announced plans to buy SoftBank-backed renewable energy company SB Energy Holdings a in a deal with an enterprise value of US$3.5 billion.

US retains position as most attractive investment market for renewables

May 18, 2021
The US has retained its title as the top market for clean energy investments in audit firm EY’s biannual Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI), but India, the UK and France are catching up.

