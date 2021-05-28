Solar Media
News

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects 'murky'

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects 'murky'

News

VIDEO: How will grid operators evolve to meet demand for a new era

Features

Sembcorp targets 10GW of installed renewables capacity by 2025

News

Canadian Solar launches US$150 million fundraise to support battery storage growth

News

Lightsource BP to invest €900 million in 1.35GW Portuguese solar pipeline

News

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

News

Russian oil firm energises 20MW solar plant featuring Hevel heterojunction modules

News

Meyer Burger appoints ex-SolarWorld lead to support module supply ambitions

News

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

News

Q&A: APREN discusses Portugal’s solar auctions and limited network availability

Features, Interviews
ReNew Power has almost 10GW of installed solar and wind capacity in India. Image: ReNew Power.

India installed just over 2GW of solar in Q1 2021 as the country rebounded from COVID-19 related delays, however full-year installs could fall to well below previous estimates, one forecast suggests.

Research and consultancy firm Bridge to India, in an update to its Solar Compass report published today, says that 2,105MW of solar was installed in Q1 2021, taking the country’s total cumulative capacity to 44.2GW.

Mercom India’s solar market update has a broadly similar figure, stating that 2.05GW of solar was installed in the quarter, up on the 1.5GW installed in Q4 2020 and an 88% increase on the 1.1GW installed in Q1 2020.

Those figures make Q1 2021 the most prolific quarter for solar deployment in India since Q3 2019, driven by a rush of projects delayed from the previous year.

But the prospects for future quarters looks “murky”, according to Bridge to India, as the situation for development grows complicated due to further pandemic-associated lockdown measures enforced in India and increasing project execution costs.

Solar module costs have increased in recent weeks on the back of soaring polysilicon prices, while other components have also experienced similar supply chain constraints and revised prices accordingly. Bridge to India has said that while module and other equipment prices have remained relatively stable to date, the risk of delays has increased and some suppliers are believed to be renegotiating contracts due to supply chain constraints.

Furthermore, India has recently passed a basic customs duty of 25% on cells and 40% on modules, increasing the price of imported solar components further.

While auction and tender activity has remained strong – more than 19GW of solar was contracted for via tenders and auctions in India in Q1 – Bridge to Inside said an ongoing reluctance from the country’s distribution companies, or DISCOMs, to sign power purchase agreements remains a “major concern”. Bridge to India managing director Vinay Rustagi spoke to sister publication PV Tech Power about the issues surrounding DISCOMs and other policy hurdles earlier this year.

Mercom India now forecasts that just 7GW of solar will be installed in India this year, a 3GW revision of the 10GW it forecasted earlier this year and considerably weaker than the 12GW and 13.5GW initially forecasted by BloombergNEF and Bridge to India respectively.

“With the second wave of the pandemic hitting the country, the industry is battling solar component price increases and volatility. Even more concerning is the uncertainty in procurement as shortages are widespread. Policy restrictions and duties have added to the rising costs and unpredictability,” Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group, said.

bridge to india, covid-19, india, mercom india, solar installations, supply chain

Read Next

iSun’s earnings take a hit due to COVID-19 disruption

May 25, 2021
Solar contractor iSun’s pre-tax earnings fell further at the start of 2021 compared to the same period last year, while its gross margin took a hit due to project delays brought on by COVID-19.
VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

May 19, 2021
In this exclusive video from Solar Media's Large Scale Solar Europe conference, we discuss solar PV's starring role in Europe's post-COVID 19 economic rival and the continent's plans to scale up deployment.

India starts anti-dumping probe into solar cell imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam

May 18, 2021
Indian authorities have launched an anti-dumping investigation into imports of solar cells from China, Thailand and Vietnam following an application filed by the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association.

India’s ReNew Power picks location for 2GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant

May 18, 2021
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has selected a site in the state of Gujarat for a new solar cell and module manufacturing facility that will have an annual capacity of 2GW.

Filipino utility’s 50MW solar project comes online

May 14, 2021
Commercial operations have started at a 50MW solar power plant in the Philippines after construction was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Solarpack hit by PV project development delays in Chile and India

May 11, 2021
Spain’s Solarpack was affected by pandemic-related project delays in Chile during a first quarter, in which it saw its net profit shrink 95% year-on-year to €300,000.

