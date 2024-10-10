Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New ‘value-added EPC’ discipline emerging to serve PV revamping and repowering boom

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Operations & Maintenance
Europe

Latest

New ‘value-added EPC’ discipline emerging to serve PV revamping and repowering boom

News

Energy transition faces global headwinds despite solar and storage boom

News

TCL Zhonghuan appoints Wang Yanjun as new CEO

News

Why a ‘huge wave’ of PV revamping and repowering is on its way in Europe

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Boviet Solar to open 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant in early 2025

News

New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

News

Australia: Smart meters could hand solar PV a boost via new consultation

News

Ashtrom powers 400MW PV plant in Texas

News

BayWa r.e. completes construction at solar projects in Nevada and Italy

News

FERC’s landmark interconnection and transmission reforms: what are they, and will they survive?

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A BayWa r.e. solar project.
‘It is a business which keeps evolving, year after year,’ said Tomaso Charlemont Image: BayWa r.e..

The need to optimise the performance of solar PV projects in the long-term will require a skillset beyond that which traditional engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms possess, which can best be described as “value-added EPC”.

This is a key takeaway from PV Tech Premium’s conversation with Tomaso Charlemont, head of revamping and repowering in the EMEA region at German renewable power giant BayWa r.e., published today. Revamping and repowering are paired processes that aim to optimise electricity generation in the long term. The former seeks to return an ageing plant to its original capacity, while the latter aims to build on the original asset’s capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

However, as revamping and repowering must be completed while solar projects are connected to grids and in commercial operation and will involve the replacement of older components with cutting-edge technologies, such work can be highly complex.

“It is a business which keeps evolving, year after year,” said Charlemont. “It is important to understand that revamping and repowering is a complex construction business. It is not a quick fix, where you go in, replace a few components, and you are done.”

“We are an EPC, by doing engineering, procurement, contracting [and] construction, but with the added value of doing all that in the context of an existing plant on top. It is a new discipline, and that is what brings this complexity to the table.”

Charlemont also noted that the picture is muddied further by the range of policy frameworks across the regions in which BayWa r.e. operates, including Germany and France, which add complexity for companies keen to engage in value-added EPC work.

However, Charlemont also suggested that the potential value of modernising existing solar projects, and taking advantage of project components such as land and grid connections, means that there is likely to be a “huge wave” of interest in revamping and repowering, despite these complications.

“Plants [that are not revamped] will need to be dismantled at the end of their designed life; what remains is a piece of land, for which a building permit has already been established and a grid connection,” said Charlemont. “This will trigger a new momentum that will be the huge wave of repowering; building a new plant where there has been one previously.”

Read PV Tech Premium’s full interview with Charlemont here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
baywa, engineering procurement and construction, epc, europe, germany, interviews, operations and maintenance, revamping and repowering

Read Next

solar panels against a sunset

Energy transition faces global headwinds despite solar and storage boom

October 10, 2024
DNV's report shows that 2024 is a landmark year, but the energy transition still faces financial and political headwinds.
Baywa r.e.'s Thomaso Charlemont.
Premium

Why a ‘huge wave’ of PV revamping and repowering is on its way in Europe

October 10, 2024
PV Talk: BayWa r.e.’s Tomaso Charlemont tells JP Casey why revamping and repowering PV power plants is emerging as a separate discipline within the PV industry and one poised for explosive growth.
BayWa r.e.'s solar project in Nevada, which will be operated by Nevada Gold Mines.

BayWa r.e. completes construction at solar projects in Nevada and Italy

October 9, 2024
BayWa r.e. has completed the construction of a 200MW solar project in Nevada, US, alongside a 54.1MW project in Lazio, Italy.
Image: OX2.

EQT acquires Swedish developer OX2 with view to IPP transition

October 9, 2024
EQT said the acquisition will help OX2 to grow its market position and strengthen its market presence in the long term.
Power lines in front of a sunset

Europe-North Africa interconnectors could support 24GW of renewable energy capacity  

October 9, 2024
To date, two 700MW high-voltage cables between Morocco and Spain are the only interconnections between the two continents.
DAH-Solar-booth-at-Intersolar-Europe-earlier-this-year
Sponsored

DAH Solar discusses its latest Full-Screen product, plans in Europe and balcony PV

October 8, 2024
PV Tech spoke with DAH Solar's CEO, William Xie, about the latest product, the company’s plans regarding the European market and how balcony PV seems to be a relatively untapped segment in the region.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ashtrom powers 400MW PV plant in Texas

News

Pilot Energy receives AU$11.5 million for 376MW solar PV project in Western Australia

News

New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

News

Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

News

Solar PV to account for 80% of the world’s renewable capacity additions this decade

News

India adds 11.3GW module capacity, 2GW solar cell in H1 2024

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.