In pictures: RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas

Often described as the “brains” of a PV system, the inverter is key to the overall value proposition of solar. New features and operating modes, innovations in production quality and design mean choosing an inverter is more important than ever in the lifecycle of a PV project. In this webinar, expert speakers will discuss many of the common challenges the industry faces that can be solved by selecting the right inverter. You will learn what to look for in terms of features, product quality and design innovation, while the session will also include a special focus on safety.