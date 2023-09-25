Editors' Blog, Features

In pictures: RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
People walking through the booths at RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas. Image: Jonathan Touriño Jacobo / PV Tech

Some highlights in pictures of the latest edition of RE+ 2023 that was held in Las Vegas earlier this September and saw more than 40,000 people wandering around the booths at the Venetian and Caesars Forum with over 1,100 exhibitors, according to co-organiser Smart Electric Power Alliance.

Several Indian solar manufacturers were present this year at RE+ 2023, showcasing their latest modules, many of which were n-type TOPCon (as pictured above), as more foreign companies plan to build module assembly plants in the US, including Vikram Solar. All images: Jonathan Touriño Jacobo.
As community solar is expected to add 6GW of capacity by 2027, solar inverter manufacturer SolarEdge showcased its latest products aimed at that segment with a new inverter and power optimiser.
Trina Solar had several of its Vertex n-type modules present at its RE+ 2023 booth ranging from 435W to 670W+ as more and more manufacturers launch higher capacity modules. However, the main announcement from the Chinese solar manufacturer was its plan to build a 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in Texas.
Solar tracker manufacturer OMCO Solar was selected by thin-film cadmium telluride module manufacturer First Solar to manufacture and supply the module backrails for the Series 7 modules. For a better picture of the backrail and more information on the partnership, you can access the article here.
With extreme weather events more and more frequent, Nextracker presented its latest products including the NX Horizon Hail Pro aimed to address hail storms.
Many module manufacturers showcased their high capacity modules of up to 700W targeted for the utility-scale segment, and with Canadian Solar n-type TOPCon latest series TOPBiHiKu7 which are made in the US as the sticker shows.
If TOPCon and n-type modules have been predominantly showcased at RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas, p-type was still present as was the case with TW (Tongwei) Solar.
Probably the biggest product present at RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas, was Mechatron Solar’s gearless dual-axis trackers at the Caesars Forum.
