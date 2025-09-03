India adds 2.8GW rooftop solar in H1 2025, up 158% year-on-year

Rooftop additions are quite similar to the ones recently published by energy consultancy JMK Research. In its report, JMK Research highlighted that 3.2GW of rooftop solar was installed in the first half of 2025, while forecasting 7GW of rooftop solar will be added in 2025.

In Q2 2025, rooftop solar installations were dominated by the residential segment, contributing 74%, followed by the industrial segment at 19%, commercial at 6%, and the government sector at 0.5%. The surge was largely driven by the Government of India’s PM Surya Ghar portal, which has accelerated adoption in the residential market.

India’s rooftop solar market was led by the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan, which together accounted for 64% of total installations, with Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh driving most of the quarterly growth.

Among the states, Assam registered the highest compounded quarterly growth, with installations rising nearly 24% between Q2 2024 and Q2 2025, highlighting the expanding adoption of rooftop solar beyond traditional leaders. As of June 2025, Gujarat alone accounted for over 27% of total rooftop solar capacity nationwide.

Overall, the country’s rooftop solar market remains highly concentrated, with the top 10 states comprising nearly 81% of cumulative installations as of June 2025. The country has a total installed rooftop solar capacity of 16.5GW at the end of Q2 2025, the report said.

Earlier this year, India crossed 100GW of cumulative solar capacity, becoming the world’s fourth-largest PV market, while domestic module manufacturing jumped from 2.3GW in 2014 to over 100GW in August 2025.