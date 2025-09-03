Subscribe To Premium
India adds 2.8GW rooftop solar in H1 2025, up 158% year-on-year

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Trinasolar, Holosolis ink TOPCon patent licence agreement in Europe

Huasun claims 34.02% efficiency on HJT-perovskite tandem cell

Peak Energy breaks ground on 65MWp solar project in Philippines

China’s top four solar manufacturers suffer US$1.54 billion in losses in H1 2025

Q Energy secures financing for 252MW PV portfolio in Spain

Fraunhofer ISE to build pilot TOPCon cell line to support 4GW Talon PV US facility

GES to build 695MW AES Andes co-located renewables project in Chile

Ingeteam provides PV inverters for 640MW solar plant in Texas

SMA Solar predicts losses and ‘restructuring’ amid residential market decline

The manufacturing will now be split across multiple sites in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and potentially other Indian states. Image: Waaree Energies.
India installed 1.6GW of rooftop solar capacity in the second quarter of 2025. Image: Waaree Energies.

India has added 2.8GW of rooftop solar in H1 2025, a 158% year-on-year surge from just 1.1GW in the same period last year. 

According to analyst Mercom’s India Rooftop Solar Market Report Q2 2025, the country installed 1.6GW of rooftop solar capacity in the second quarter of 2025. This marks a 33% increase from 1.2GW in Q1 2025 and a 121% jump from 731MW in the second quarter of 2024.

Rooftop additions are quite similar to the ones recently published by energy consultancy JMK Research. In its report, JMK Research highlighted that 3.2GW of rooftop solar was installed in the first half of 2025, while forecasting 7GW of rooftop solar will be added in 2025.

In Q2 2025, rooftop solar installations were dominated by the residential segment, contributing 74%, followed by the industrial segment at 19%, commercial at 6%, and the government sector at 0.5%. The surge was largely driven by the Government of India’s PM Surya Ghar portal, which has accelerated adoption in the residential market. 

India’s rooftop solar market was led by the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan, which together accounted for 64% of total installations, with Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh driving most of the quarterly growth. 

Among the states, Assam registered the highest compounded quarterly growth, with installations rising nearly 24% between Q2 2024 and Q2 2025, highlighting the expanding adoption of rooftop solar beyond traditional leaders. As of June 2025, Gujarat alone accounted for over 27% of total rooftop solar capacity nationwide. 

Overall, the country’s rooftop solar market remains highly concentrated, with the top 10 states comprising nearly 81% of cumulative installations as of June 2025. The country has a total installed rooftop solar capacity of 16.5GW at the end of Q2 2025, the report said. 

Earlier this year, India crossed 100GW of cumulative solar capacity, becoming the world’s fourth-largest PV market, while domestic module manufacturing jumped from 2.3GW in 2014 to over 100GW in August 2025. 

Huasun perovskite cell

Huasun claims 34.02% efficiency on HJT-perovskite tandem cell

September 3, 2025
Huasun claims it has set new record efficiencies for HJT-perovskite tandem solar cells at both laboratory and commercial scales.
The project is scheduled to begin commercial operations in the first half of 2027. Image: Unsplash.

Peak Energy breaks ground on 65MWp solar project in Philippines

September 3, 2025
Singapore-headquartered independent power producer Peak Energy has broken ground on a 65MWp solar project in Isabela, in the Cagayan Valley region of northeast Luzon, Philippines. 
Solar PV project from Q Energy built in Spain

Q Energy secures financing for 252MW PV portfolio in Spain

September 2, 2025
Q Energy has reached financial close for Taurus B, a portfolio of seven solar PV plants in Spain with a combined capacity of 251.71MWp.
Image: GES

GES to build 695MW AES Andes co-located renewables project in Chile

September 2, 2025
Spanish construction firm GES (Global Energy Services) has secured a contract to build a roughly 700MW solar-wind-storage hybrid project in Chile.
The project, named Parliament Solar, is expected to generate approximately 1,100GWh of clean energy annually. Image: Ingeteam.

Ingeteam provides PV inverters for 640MW solar plant in Texas

September 2, 2025
Ingeteam has supplied its INGECON SUN 3Power Series C liquid-cooled central PV inverters for a 640MW solar PV plant in Texas.
SMA solar headquarters

SMA Solar predicts losses and ‘restructuring’ amid residential market decline

September 2, 2025
SMA Solar has forecast financial losses and further restructuring measures in 2025, as it responds to falling sales and a “challenging” market for residential and commercial renewable energy installations.

