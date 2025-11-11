Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 11, 2025
Power Plants, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

SFI starts work on 1GW solar project in Ghana, country’s largest

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Emmvee launches IPO and ACME, Reliance secure FDRE tender

News

Philippines awards over 6GW of solar capacity, over 1GW of solar-plus-storage, in latest auction

News

Sunrun’s ‘storage-first’ strategy sees green shoots in Q3

News

Hassan Allam, Infinity Power to develop 1.2GW solar, 720MWh energy storage projects in Egypt

News

Pacific Energy, Horizon Power sign 20-year PPA for solar hybrid in Western Australia

News

Australia’s SunDrive Solar bags AU$25.3 million ARENA funding for copper-based solar cells

News

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

EDF, SPIC and Aramco Power reach financial close on 1.4 GW of projects

News

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar panels in India.
ACME won the SJVN FDRE-IV project at a tariff of INR6.75/unit for 25 years. Image: Solar Energy Corporation of India.

During a week marked by significant developments in the Indian clean energy sector, ACME Solar and Reliance NU Energies won FDRE tenders from SJVN, while Emmvee has launched an initial public offering (IPO) at the face value of INR2 each.

Emmvee launches IPO worth US$327 million 

Indian PV manufacturer Emmvee has launched an initial public offering (IPO) of its equity shares, with a price band set between INR206 and INR217 per share at the face value of INR2 each. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth INR21.43 billion (US$24 million) and an offer for sale of INR7.56 billion, taking the total offer size to INR29 billion. Investors can bid for a minimum of 69 shares and in multiples thereafter. 

Additionally, the IPO will be conducted through the book-building process under Regulation 6(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) Regulations.  

At least 75% of the offer is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), with up to 60% of the QIB portion available for Anchor Investors. One-third of the Anchor Investor allocation will be reserved for domestic mutual funds, with any unsubscribed shares added back to the Net QIB portion. 

Under the regulations, 5% of the Net QIB portion is reserved for mutual funds, with the remainder allocated to all QIBs (excluding Anchor Investors). Up to 15% of the offer is earmarked for non-institutional investors (NIIs)—one-third for bids between INR0.2-1 million and two-thirds for bids above INR1 million—while 10% is reserved for retail investors, subject to valid bids at or above the offer price. 

All bidders, except Anchor Investors, must apply through the ASBA process (using UPI for eligible bidders), with bid amounts blocked in their accounts; Anchor Investors cannot use ASBA for their portion. 

Bengaluru-based Emmvee operates 7.8 GW of module and 2.94 GW of cell capacity as of June 2025. Recently, the firm secured an INR 15 billion (US$174 million) order from Indian independent power producer (IPP) KPI Green Energy for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) bifacial solar modules. The modules are being manufactured at Emmvee’s Dabaspet and Sulibele facilities in Karnataka and will be installed at KPI Green’s project site in Gujarat. 

ACME Solar secures 450MW/1,800MWh FDRE project from SJVN 

Indian solar developer ACME Solar has been awarded a 450 MW/1800 MWh firm and dispatchable renewable energy project from India’s Navratna public sector utility company Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN). 

ACME won the SJVN FDRE-IV project at a tariff of INR6.75/unit for 25 years. The project requires supplying 4MWh per MW of capacity during a four-hour peak demand window each day, maintaining 90% monthly availability.  

It will integrate 300MW of solar with 1,800MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) to deliver power for grid stability and peak demand management.  

According to the firm, the plant will leverage night-time connectivity at its Rajasthan sites and marks the company’s first project using Indian-made solar cells listed under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II. 

Commenting on the tender, Rahul Kashyapa, chief commercial officer, ACME Solar, said the project leverages night-time transmission capacity to generate early revenue, marking a mutually beneficial deal for both the company and its customer, achieved at the lowest tariff in a pure peak power tender to date. 

ACME Solar has an operational capacity of 2,918MW and 4,472MW under construction, including 13.5GWh of BESS installations. Recently, ACME Group established a new subsidiary to manage its renewable equipment manufacturing business and scale up TOPCon PV module production. The company appointed Jitendra Agrawal as COO to lead its domestic and global expansion, oversee new investments, and strengthen its presence across the renewable value chain.

Reliance NU Energies wins 750MW/3,000MWh FDRE project from SJVN 

Reliance NU Energies, a Reliance Power subsidiary, has won the 750 MW/3,000 MWh FDRE tender issued by SJVN. 

According to the exchange filing, the project forms part of SJVN’s 1,500MW/6,000MWh FDRE inter-state transmission system (ISTS) tender. The firm secured the award with a tariff of INR6.74/kWh and will develop a hybrid project comprising 900MWp of solar and over 3,000MWh of battery energy storage (BESS) capacity to deliver firm, dispatchable renewable power to DISCOMs during peak demand hours. 

The e-reverse auction for the tender witnessed strong industry participation, being oversubscribed 3.3 times with 14 qualified bidders, underscoring growing interest in India’s hybrid and storage-based renewable energy projects. 

Reliance Power said the win strengthens the group’s position in the market with a portfolio exceeding 4GWp of solar and 6.5GWh of storage across four projects.   

ACME Group, acme solar, ACME Solar Holdings, emmvee, india, ipo, pv modules, pv power plants, reliance, reliance group, reliance NU energies, sjvn, solar pv, tenders and auctions

Read Next

In total, the projects will deliver 1.2GW of solar power and 720MWh of battery storage capacity. Image: Hassan Allam Utilities Energy Platform.

Hassan Allam, Infinity Power to develop 1.2GW solar, 720MWh energy storage projects in Egypt

November 11, 2025
Hassan Allam Utilities Energy Platform and Infinity Power have signed agreements to develop two renewable energy projects in the country. 
Image: Pacific Energy.

Pacific Energy, Horizon Power sign 20-year PPA for solar hybrid in Western Australia

November 11, 2025
Developer Pacific Energy has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Horizon Power to deliver a hybrid power system to the town of Leonora in Western Australia's goldfields, aiming for up to 60% renewable energy penetration by 2027.
Image: SunDrive.

Australia’s SunDrive Solar bags AU$25.3 million ARENA funding for copper-based solar cells

November 11, 2025
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has committed AU$25.3 million (US$16.53 million) in funding to support PV cell technology startup SunDrive Solar's continued development of copper-based solar cell technology.
The company expects to complete the competitive bidding process within 45 days through the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Image: Pine Gate Renewables.

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

November 10, 2025
Pine Gate Renewables has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to pursue a court-supervised sale of its solar and energy storage portfolio, along with its independent power producer (IPP) platform.  
The 1GW Al Masa’a plant in Hail Province, 590km north of Riyadh, is slated for Q3 2027, while the 400MW Al Henakiyah-2 project in Madinah Province, 720km west of the capital, is due in Q1 2027. Image: EDF Renewables.

EDF, SPIC and Aramco Power reach financial close on 1.4 GW of projects

November 10, 2025
EDF Renewables, in partnership with SPIC HHDC and SAPCO, has secured financing for the 400MW solar PV projects in Saudi Arabia.
Arevon Energy's Vikings solar-plus-storage project.

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

November 10, 2025
US solar and storage projects totalling 116GW could be at risk from political disruption, according to new analysis from the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

News

JA Solar, L&T ink 1.2GW PV module supply deal in Uzbekistan

News

Lawmakers call for EU-wide Chinese inverter restrictions, decry ‘energy security risks’

News

ReNew gets US$331 million boost from ADB for 2.8GW solar-wind-BESS hybrid renewable plant

News

Western Australia’s Pilbara to become solar tech testbed with AU$45 million ARENA funding

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal