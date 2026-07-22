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India updates solar cell ALMM List-II, adds Avaada Electro

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Policy, Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Asia & Oceania

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An Avaada Group manufacturing plant.
Avaada Electro has been added to ALMM List-II through a new application, with 610MW of enlisted manufacturing capacity at its facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Image: Avaada Group.

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has published the eighth revision of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar PV cells, adding new manufacturing capacity for Fujiyama Power Systems and including Avaada Electro as a new entrant.

The latest revision expands the list of domestic solar cell manufacturers eligible to supply projects subject to ALMM List-II requirements.

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Gautam Buddha Nagar-based rooftop solar provider Fujiyama Power Systems received approval for an additional 1,077MW of annual manufacturing capacity at its facility in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh.

The enlisted manufacturing line produces bifacial monocrystalline silicon (mono-c-Si) passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) solar cells with dimensions of 182.2mm×182.2mm and a 10-busbar configuration.

The cells have an average conversion efficiency of 23.13% and an average power output of 7.68Wp. The approved efficiency range is 22.60%-23.60%, corresponding to a power output range of 7.46W-7.79W. The listing is valid from 13 February 2026 until 12 February 2030.

Meanwhile, Avaada Electro, the solar PV manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, has been added to ALMM List-II through a new application, with 610MW of enlisted manufacturing capacity at its facility in Butibori Industrial Area, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The company secured approval for two n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell technologies.

The first covers half-cut G12 cells measuring 210mm ±0.25mm × 105mm ±0.125mm with an 18-busbar design. These cells have an average conversion efficiency of 25.63% and an average power output of 5.65Wp, with approved performance ranging from 24.50%-26.30% efficiency and 5.40W-5.80W output.

The second listing covers full-cell TOPCon cells measuring 210mm ±0.25mm × 210mm ±0.125mm, also featuring an 18-busbar configuration. These cells have an average efficiency of 25.57% and an average power output of 11.28Wp, with approved ranges of 24.50%-26.30% efficiency and 10.80W-11.60W output.

Avaada’s listing is valid from 22 July 2026 until 21 July 2030.

MNRE mandates that all government-backed projects subject to the ALMM source solar modules from ALMM List-I, solar cells from ALMM List-II, which was first published in August with an initial enlisted manufacturing capacity of 13GW and, in the future, solar wafers from ALMM List-III,.

The ministry also confirmed that solar wafers would be formally incorporated into the ALMM framework from June 2028, a move that had been broadly welcomed by domestic PV manufacturers.

In September 2025, the second revision of ALMM List-II increased total enlisted solar cell manufacturing capacity by 4.8GW to 17.88GW. A subsequent update in December 2025 expanded the total to 23.7GW.

The ministry published the fourth revision of ALMM List-II in February 2026, increasing total enlisted manufacturing capacity to 26GW after adding just over 3GW of eligible solar cell production capacity.

In April 2026, enlisted manufacturing capacity under ALMM List-II increased from 26.4GW to 27.7GW. That revision also marked the first inclusion of heterojunction (HJT) solar cell technology after Reliance Industries secured 1.2GW of enlisted manufacturing capacity.

More recently, MNRE extended an exemption from ALMM List-II requirements for solar PV cells used in net-metering and open access renewable energy projects until 31 December 2026.

The ministry also stressed that there was no change to the government’s broader implementation of ALMM List-II, reiterating that the extension applied only to net-metering and open access renewable energy projects rather than all solar PV installations.

ALMM, ALMM List-II, avaada electro, Fujiyama Power, india, mnre, solar cell, solar cells, solar pv

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