India’s MNRE expands ALMM List-II to 27.8GW, adds HJT cells for the first time

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Reliance’s HJT cells, produced at its Gujarat facility, use 210mm × 105mm zero-busbar architecture and are rated at efficiencies of up to 25.6%, with wattage ranging from 5.28W to 5.66W. The company’s HJT modules were previously included in ALMM List-I with 1,716MW of annual capacity, covering monofacial and bifacial glass-to-glass configurations.

Other companies to have added manufacturing capacity include Jupiter Solartech, a wholly owned subsidiary of solar manufacturer Jupiter International, which has added 991MW of monocrystalline passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) bifacial cell capacity from its Himachal Pradesh facility.

Websol Energy System has also added 600MW of monocrystalline PERC P-type bifacial cells from its West Bengal plant, taking its total ALMM List-II capacity to 1,202MW. The additions are valid until April 12, 2030, and November 23, 2029, respectively.

Industry participants have highlighted the inclusion as a significant policy signal towards higher-efficiency technologies and domestic manufacturing capability building.

“The inclusion of heterojunction technology in the ALMM II list is a forward-looking move by MNRE. It signals a clear policy push toward high-efficiency modules and could accelerate technology upgrading among domestic manufacturers,” Gaurav Upadhyay, energy and finance specialist at Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), told PV Tech.

“However, it can also raise the bar on capital intensity and technical capabilities, potentially consolidating the market in favour of well-capitalised players.”

Government-supported solar projects to require ALMM cells from June

Under MNRE regulations, from 1 June 2026, all government-supported solar projects will be required to use modules manufactured with cells listed under ALMM List-II, reinforcing the importance of domestic cell capacity in project eligibility and procurement.

Industry experts also pointed to the revision as evidence of accelerating structural maturity in India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem.

“The latest revision of the ALMM List-II marks a defining moment for India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem,” said Prashant Mathur, CEO of module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy Limited. “What we are witnessing is not just a policy milestone, but a clear signal of market-led confidence in domestic cell manufacturing.”

Mathur added that the entry of large industrial players and advanced technologies such as HJT reflects “a decisive shift towards higher efficiency and long-term competitiveness,” and a transition “from capacity creation to capability building.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Nikhil Bansal, co-founder of solar developer Solarium, told us that MNRE’s inclusion of HJT technology in ALMM List-II is a “clear statement” that India is moving to lead in solar manufacturing technology rather than follow global trends.

“HJT is a step-change in efficiency and performance, and this will separate future-ready manufacturers from the rest,” Bansal said. “It raises the bar, but that’s exactly what the industry needs to compete globally on technology, not just cost.”

Additionally, the ministry has proposed the creation of ALMM List-III for wafers, with stakeholders noting that a potential gap in upstream capacity and a tight compliance timeline could impact supply chains and bidding behaviour.