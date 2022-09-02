Subscribe
Indian power trader NVVN looks to procure ’round-the-clock’ renewable energy resources

By Andy Colthorpe
Scatec to construct 50MW solar PV plant in Botswana

Top global 10 solar developers have 125GW of PV projects, LatAm accounting for nearly 40% of capacity

Denmark’s CIP reaches close on US$3 billion fund for industrial green hydrogen

Enphase expands home energy management capabilities with acquisition, partnership

California lawmakers pass community solar bill as they look to exploit IRA incentives

France to fast-track 2.7GW of solar PV in response to energy crisis

US developers look to stockpile modules, ponder what happens post-2024 as AD/CVD case gets extended

India’s ALMM hits 18GW and 66 manufacturers

Azure Power CEO resigns after one month in role

NVVN is a subsidiary of state-owned power group NTPC. Image: NTPC.

Expressions of Interest (EOI) have been invited for so-called ‘round-the-clock’ (RTC) renewable energy projects backed with energy storage in India by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN).

NVVN is a subsidiary of the Indian government-owned power generation company NTPC, set up in 2002 as a licensed power trading entity.

In a notice issued today, NVVN said it wants to solicit proposals for renewable energy and RTC renewable energy projects supplying power from solar PV, wind, hydroelectric and pumped hydro energy storage, as well as projects combining renewable energy with battery energy storage system (BESS) technology, and hybrid power plants combining multiple renewable technologies.

NVVN will use EOI responses to determine the potential specifications and parameters for procurement of renewable and RTC renewable energy on a “medium to long-term basis”, and for the power trading company to collect information about possible suppliers.

To read the full version of this story, visit Energy-Storage.news

India’s ALMM hits 18GW and 66 manufacturers

August 31, 2022
The Indian government’s “Approved List of Models and Manufacturers” (ALMM) has passed 18GW of capacity and 66 different entities registered, according to consultancy JMK Research & Analytics.

Azure Power CEO resigns after one month in role

August 31, 2022
The CEO of Indian independent power producer Azure Power has stepped down after just one month in the role.

Reliance to begin production at 10GW cell and module factory by 2024

August 31, 2022
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries will begin production at its 10GW solar cell and module factory in Jamnagar, India by 2024.

New South Wales receives 17GW of proposals for latest renewable energy zone

August 30, 2022
Australia's New South Wales has received 17GW of applications for renewables generation and storage projects for its planned Illawarra REZ.

Arctech opens 3GW tracker manufacturing facility in India

August 30, 2022
Chinese tracker manufacturer Arctech has opened its first joint venture solar tracker manufacturing base in India.

SECI extends deadline for 1.6GW Indian manufactured PV module tender

August 26, 2022
Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has extended the deadline for the bid submission of domestic manufacturing of PV modules in India.

