Indian power trader NVVN looks to procure ’round-the-clock’ renewable energy resources

NVVN is a subsidiary of state-owned power group NTPC. Image: NTPC.

Expressions of Interest (EOI) have been invited for so-called ‘round-the-clock’ (RTC) renewable energy projects backed with energy storage in India by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN).

NVVN is a subsidiary of the Indian government-owned power generation company NTPC, set up in 2002 as a licensed power trading entity.

In a notice issued today, NVVN said it wants to solicit proposals for renewable energy and RTC renewable energy projects supplying power from solar PV, wind, hydroelectric and pumped hydro energy storage, as well as projects combining renewable energy with battery energy storage system (BESS) technology, and hybrid power plants combining multiple renewable technologies.

NVVN will use EOI responses to determine the potential specifications and parameters for procurement of renewable and RTC renewable energy on a “medium to long-term basis”, and for the power trading company to collect information about possible suppliers.

To read the full version of this story, visit Energy-Storage.news