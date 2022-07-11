Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

News

Daqo forecasts more than quadrupling of H1 profit amidst poly pricing surge

News

Huawei, Sungrow maintain PV inverter market leadership as GoodWe climbs ranks

News

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

News

Scatec signs PPA and starts construction for 531MW solar park in Brazil

News

Juwi merges with wind developer Windwärts Energie

News

Canadian Solar sells 345MWp PV duo in New South Wales

News

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

News

2.2GW of solar successful in UK’s latest renewables auction

News

Solar and wind produce more electricity than nuclear for first time in US

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
An 200MW project in the Indian state of Gujarat. Image: Engie.

Indian solar importers will no longer be permitted to defer payment of the country’s basic customs duty (BCD) following a new order from tax authorities.

In a communication published on Saturday, India’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said some solar power generating units had been granted permission to warehouse imported solar modules, thereby deferring payment of the BCD, which features a 40% import duty on solar modules and 25% duty on cells and has been in place in since 1 April 2022.

CBIC had previously advised that BCD payments for imported goods stored in bonded warehouses could be deferred until they are cleared from the warehouse for domestic use, with no interest payable on the duty. If the finished goods are exported instead, the BCD would not be payable.

The latest communication however said previous permissions should be immediately reviewed and further permissions should be denied.

Vinay Rustagi, managing director of consultancy Bridge to India, said the government’s clarification is helpful “as domestic manufacturing needs clear and consistent policy support”.

He added: “Now that the government has identified make in India as a priority, it needs to go all out to ensure that there are no loopholes or mixed messages on this front.”

The news follows India’s power minister, R K Singh, doubling down on support for the BCD, telling reporters last month that there were “no plans” to change the policy despite rising module costs and a limited domestic supply. “I don’t want any Chinese imports and want everything made in India,” Singh was reported as saying.

Research released last month by ratings agency ICRA revealed that solar module and cell prices had increased by more than 40% over the previous 18 months due to rising polysilicon prices, leading to cost constraints for solar developers in India.

That rise tallies with analysis from consultancy JMK Research & Analytics published in April, which said module prices in India had jumped by around 38% in the previous 20 months, with prices not expected to fall until the end of next year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bcd, bridge to india, import duty, india, policy

Read Next

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

July 7, 2022
A secure transition to net zero emissions globally will require countries to diversify and expand the production of solar modules, whose supply chains are heavily concentrated in China, according to new research from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Vikram Solar appoints new CEO to lead manufacturing and international expansion plans

July 5, 2022
Module manufacturer Vikram Solar has appointed Ivan Saha as its new chief executive officer to lead the company’s strategic expansion plans.

Tata Power to open 4GW solar cell, module factory run by robots

July 5, 2022
Indian energy giant Tata Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian state government of Tamil Nadu to invest roughly INR3,000 crores (US$380 million) in setting up a 4GW cell and 4GW module factory in the state.

World Bank approves US$165 million loan for 450MW of Indian residential rooftop solar

July 4, 2022
The World Bank has approved US$165 million in additional financing to support 450MW of rooftop solar deployment in India and make distributed generation systems in the country more affordable.

Indiana ‘taking a huge step backward’ by ending net metering, solar advocates say

July 4, 2022
Net meting for rooftop PV is ending in Indiana through a policy change that critics have warned will make solar uneconomic for most families and businesses in the US state.

US Supreme Court’s EPA ruling will slow renewables deployment, solar advocates say

July 1, 2022
The US Supreme Court has restricted the federal government’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants in a ruling that critics have warned will hit renewables deployment and hobble the Biden administration’s climate agenda.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

News

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

News

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

News

Scatec signs PPA and starts construction for 531MW solar park in Brazil

News

‘Double world record’ for perovskite tandem solar cells claimed by EPFL, CSEM

News

How solar R&D spending hit record levels to advance a TOPCon transition

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022