Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

India solar module prices up 38% since mid-2020 as demand outstrips supply

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Latest

India solar module prices up 38% since mid-2020 as demand outstrips supply

News

Maxeon, Canadian Solar settle patent infringement suit in Japan

News

PV manufacturers can secure quality, optimise processes and save costs using FabEagle MES solution by Kontron AIS

Features, Product Reviews

Tesla’s solar deployment falls 48% due to ‘import delays’ on components

News

Michigan utility Consumers Energy to add 8GW solar, 550MW BESS by 2040 in coal retirement plan

News

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

News

Cypress Creek closes US$450m debt facility to fund growth of solar, storage pipeline

News

Maxwell, Cybrid use light conversion film to boost HJT module power output

News

Understanding the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 500MW solar project in India. Image: Risen Energy.

PV module prices in India have increased by ~38% in the last 20 months, in part due to supply chain disruptions and rising solar demand, with prices not expected to fall until the end of next year.

That is according to research from JMK Research & Analytics, which found that following years of price declines, module prices have become increasingly unpredictable and volatile since mid-2020.

The consultancy said that globally and in India the price of mono PERC modules between August 2020 and November 2021 jumped by ~42% and ~40%, respectively.

A supply and demand mismatch is said to be the most crucial factor that has caused the increases globally, with JMK noting that new renewables targets were set by countries at COP26 last year, while more corporations are pledging to reach net zero.

Soaring polysilicon prices last year also had a knock-on effect while supply chains were further disrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns that paused manufacturing activity. According to JMK, recent lockdowns in China may affect solar module prices too, at least in the short term.

Other factors impacting module prices in India include a new basic customs duty, which has been levied on imports of solar modules at 40% and cells at 25% as of April 1. Anticipating an upsurge in demand for India-made solar modules, domestic solar manufacturers increased their prices by ~3 – 4% between February and March 2022, according to JMK.

The consultancy said module prices in India “are not expected to come down anytime soon. Considering all factors, it is expected post late 2023 or Q1 2024 is the period when we may finally see downward trajectory in solar module prices again.”

This conclusion broadly tallies with projections from Finlay Colville, head of market research at Solar Media, who believes module prices are to remain elevated for the next 18 months at least. Speaking at an event last month, Colville said demand for modules globally is about 25 – 30% higher than what the industry can supply.

With ever-increasing demand, JMK said it is imperative for supply in India to catch up to stabilise module prices.

Ahead of the introduction of the BCD, consultancy Fitch Solutions warned that India risks a supply and demand mismatch for solar equipment if domestic PV manufacturers are unable to meet the quantity required by project developers.

Since then, independent power producer Scatec announced it has put on hold a 900MW solar plant it is developing in India, citing the BCD and “limited domestic capacity”. Concerns have been raised that more PV plants in the country could be shelved as the tariffs may threaten some projects’ economic viability.

JMK estimates that India will add around 19GW of solar this year, bringing its total solar capacity to 74GW, well short of the country’s 100GW target.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bcd, covid-19, india, jmk research, module prices, prices, supply chain

Read Next

PV manufacturers can secure quality, optimise processes and save costs using FabEagle MES solution by Kontron AIS

April 21, 2022
Kontron AIS is supporting PV manufacturers with a standardised Manufacturing Execution System (MES) for production control, material track and trace and equipment performance tracking, covering all processes from crystal growing over wafer and solar cell production to module assembly.

Tesla’s solar deployment falls 48% due to ‘import delays’ on components

April 21, 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he expects the company to address component shortages that limited the progress of its solar business in the first quarter of 2021, as installs decreased 48% year-on-year.

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

April 20, 2022
US tracker manufacturer Nextracker has responded to global supply chain disruptions by inaugurating a new production line in Texas within a campus from steel producer Steel Dynamics.

BlackRock led consortium invests US$525m in Tata Power Renewables to support Indian operations

April 19, 2022
A consortium led by private equity giant BlackRock Real Assets has acquired a 10.53% stake in Tata Power Renewables through a INR4,000 crore (US$525 million) investment.

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

April 14, 2022
LONGi Solar has raised prices for its 182mm wafers once again as upstream costs continue to edge upwards this week, exacerbated by constraints caused by COVID-19-related lockdowns in China.

Strong growth in Asia’s non-hydropower renewable sector will help meet rising power demands but coal still major player

April 12, 2022
Major capacity additions in Asia’s non-hydropower renewables sector will facilitate the region's ability to supply electricity amid rising power consumption needs, which look set to outpace all other regions as economies continue to expand after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Fitch Solutions’ report.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

News

Understanding the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

News

New York launches new framework for distributed solar

News

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

News

Amazon bolsters solar tally in new 3.5GW renewables investment

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021