Indiana’s NIPSCO starts operations on 465MW of solar PV

Dunns Bridge I Solar, one of the completed projects. Image: NiSource

Indiana state utility NIPSCO (Northern Indiana Public Service Company) has inaugurated operations at two solar PV plants in its home state with a combined 465MW generation capacity.

The Indiana Crossroads and Dunns Bridge I solar projects are the first that NIPSCO – a subsidiary of US-wide utility NiSource – owns in Indiana. Crossroads, located in White County, is a 200MW project whilst Dunns Bridge I is the first, 265MW phase of a 435MW/75MW solar-plus-storage project located across Jasper and Starke counties. The latter is set to be fully operational next year.

Indiana Crossroads was developed by renewables company EDP Renewables North America and was initially scheduled for completion in late 2022. The project will bring US$2.6 million of Economic Development Agreement funds to White County, NIPSCO said.

Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president said: “The addition of our first solar parks to our electric generating portfolio represent meaningful investments in the state of Indiana and a direct benefit to our customers. These completed projects are a crucial step in advancing our long-term energy transition plan, providing sustainable, reliable and cost-effective energy now and into the future.”

In a press release, the company said that it plans to retire all of its coal generation plants by 2028; Dunns Bridge I is located nearby the soon-to-be-retired R.M. Schahfer coal generating station which NIPSCO owns.

NIPSCO has two other solar PV projects in its pipeline in addition to the second phase of Dunns Bridge: the 200MW/60MW Cavalry solar-plus-storage project in White County and the 250MW Fairbanks Solar farm in Sullivan County. The projects are due on line in 2024 and 2025 respectively.