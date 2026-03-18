India’s cumulative solar module capacity reaches 210GW, cell capacity hits 27GW: Mercom

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Under the government’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-I, module capacity was 173.1GW, with cell capacity under ALMM List-II nearly 26.5GW. The top ten Indian manufacturers accounted for 44% of module and 99.5% of cell production capacity.

This surge was driven by the Government of India’s solar initiatives, including the PM Surya Ghar program and the ALMM List-II domestic cell mandate introduced last year. These policies boosted demand for both utility-scale solar projects in the pipeline and rooftop solar installations.

Technology mix

Mercom said that approximately 70% of installed module manufacturing capacity was based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology, followed by monocrystalline at over 25%. Polycrystalline and thin-film technologies accounted for around 2% each, while heterojunction (HJT) module capacity, at about 1%, was included for the first time. The remainder comprised a combination of HJT and TOPCon.

For cells, monocrystalline technology accounted for more than 57% of production capacity, followed by TOPCon (over 39%) and polycrystalline (3.5%).

State-wise distribution, imports and exports

Furthermore, the Mercom report highlighted that Gujarat led module manufacturing with a 45% share, followed by Rajasthan (10%) and Tamil Nadu (7%). Gujarat also dominated cell production with approximately 45%, with Tamil Nadu (16%) and Karnataka (13%) trailing.

Domestic manufacturers exported around 5GW of modules and 192MW of cells in 2025. The US accounted for 96.8% of module exports, while 57% of cell exports went to the UAE.

Solar PV module exports in Q4 2025 reached US$98.96 million, while imports of modules totalling US$216.25 million, with Vietnam (33%), China (32%), and Malaysia (31%) as leading suppliers. Solar cell imports rose 31% quarter-on-quarter to US$892.15 million, dominated by China at 67% of total imports.

Earlier this month, JMK Research’s Q4 2025 India RE Update report noted that India’s solar module capacity grew nearly 14-fold between 2020 and 2025, reaching 200GW, of which 145GW was enlisted under ALMM.

India is projected to add 42.5GW of new solar capacity in 2026, including 32.5GW from utility-scale projects, 8.5GW from rooftop solar, and 1.5GW from off-grid installations. During Q4 2025, the country added 6.2GW of utility-scale solar, a 23% decline from the previous quarter, while rooftop installations reached 2.1GW, down 22% quarter-on-quarter.