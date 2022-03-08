Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog

Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

Editors' Blog

US to add 22GW of utility-scale solar this year, EIA says

News

LONGi increases wafer prices for third time in six weeks as Tongwei ups cell costs

News

Sonnedix acquires Sun Power Energy, taking on 1GW Poland pipeline

News

UL, NREL unveil DERs cybersecurity report, call for industry standards to protect against threats

News

Florida lawmakers vote to phase out rooftop solar net metering

News

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

News

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

‘It will allow us to stop bleeding’: Canadian PV manufacturer Heliene on USMCA ruling

News

Macquarie-led consortium acquires French IPP Reden Solar for US$2.7bn

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The policy is set to claw back profits from solar projects until the end of 2022. Image: Image: European Energy.

Liam Stoker reflects on the opening day of Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2022, where investors and developers alike warned of looming inflation, power price volatility and project availability as Europe’s energy landscape enters a new paradigm.

There’s an adage in politics that has grown in popularity of late. It’s said there are years when weeks of notable events happen, and weeks when years happen. Sunny Aurora, partner at consultancy firm EY, perhaps best placed into context, moderating the keynote panel at PV Tech publisher Solar Media’s Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2022 conference this week, when he reminded the room that COP26 took place in Glasgow less than six months ago, and a landmark IPCC report was published just last week.

Such have recent events, especially Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its ricocheting effect on energy economics in Europe and beyond, impacted the renewables landscape that it is perhaps difficult to isolate a key theme from the opening day.

But if there is one threat posed to the industry’s deployment prospects in the near-term that speakers and delegates were most concerned by, it is that of inflation. The solar industry has contended with incredible price pressures already over the last 12 months in particular and, with sky-high energy prices sending inflation soaring – and that lifting interest rates and other costs of capital – the levelised cost of electricity for renewables projects is being significantly impacted.

Giovanni Terranova of Bluefield suggested that with double-digit inflation a distinct possibility in certain markets, such price pressure would require a significant rethink in the way projects are approached. The increasing cost bases of PV projects would quickly eat up remaining margins and, as Everwood Capital partner Jose Antonio Urquizu stressed, interest rates are already of concern. And that’s not considering where interest rates may climb to if inflation worsens.

Inflation and the cost of capital was an ever-present topic on the event’s opening day, with much debate over to what extent Europe’s soaring wholesale power prices could offset cost increases. One potential consequence could be for asset owners and operators to consider more merchant exposure and adjust the percentage of revenues from power purchase agreements (PPAs) accordingly, a dilemma which Gregor McDonald, head of trading and PPAs at European Energy, described as a “luxury problem” for developers given the spiralling prices on Europe’s power markets today.

But even concluding on PPAs in today’s market is riskier, despite the inherent benefit for corporate or utility customers looking to hedge their costs. As McDonald said, given the time it takes to conclude on a PPA, especially for corporate customers, coupled with power market volatility, the pricing bandwidth offered at the start of negotiations – and indeed the entire economic basis for the project, given capex costs – could be wildly different by the time counterparties are in a position to sign.

Higher power prices are, however, sending corporate customers into action. Whereas previously corporate customers may have been “buying a PR story” by entering into a PPA with a solar project, triggered by ESG initiatives, McDonald said they are now hedging against power price volatility. And what’s more, higher capture prices for PPAs are “allowing creativity” in terms of pricing structures.

This is too creating hope that financing will be plentiful, even if the plethora of headwinds persist. The same may not be said for the number of projects, especially against a backdrop of heightened targets throughout Europe.

As the European Union’s RePowerEU strategy reinforced today, total PV generation capacity is expected to reach upwards of 420GW by 2030. Success in Germany will be pivotal for the continent reaching this target, the country having not too long ago increased its deployment target to 200GW by 2030. That will require as much as 9GW of solar PV to be installed each year and while supply chain concerns obviously continue to persist, a greater number of projects will also need to come forward. Tim Kallas, CIO at developer Blue Elephant Energy, said while projects are still economically feasible in spite of inflation, the industry needs to “reach an equilibrium” between project developers and providers of capital.

Terranova echoed Kallas’ sentiments by stressing that investors are moving into decarbonisation and clean energy in general and that capital will be available, just not as cheaply as it might have been, The biggest hurdle, Terranova stressed, will be in the availability of projects in which to invest that financing.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
eu, europe, financing, france, germany, investment, italy, power pricing, ppas, projects, sfie, SFIE2022, sfieu, spain, supply chain, volatility

Read Next

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

March 8, 2022
Europe’s community of solar developers, financiers and asset owners are braced for broader impacts and headwinds caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with inflation and spiraling commodity prices highlighted as of particular concern.

Macquarie-led consortium acquires French IPP Reden Solar for US$2.7bn

March 7, 2022
A consortium led by Macquarie Asset Management is acquiring French independent power producer (IPP) Reden Solar for an enterprise value of €2.5 billion (US$2.7 billion).

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

March 4, 2022
Italy must accelerate the authorisation of new solar projects to reduce the country’s reliance on imports of Russian gas, the president of industry trade association Italia Solare has said.
PV Tech Premium

SUSI Partners eyes solar-plus-storage opportunities in Italy

March 4, 2022
Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners is exploring PV-plus-storage investment opportunities, building on a string of announcements in recent months that have seen it bolster its utility-scale solar position in markets such as Poland and Italy.

US ROUND-UP: BayWa r.e. sells projects to Eni, GSI acquires 233MW portfolio

March 3, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including BayWa r.e. selling two plants to Eni New Energy US, Birch Creek scaling up its leadership and GSI purchasing 233MW of solar portfolio in five US states.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices keep rising, now up to 14.4% higher than start of 2022

March 2, 2022
Solar wafer prices have continued rise this week, with the latest pricing indications in China contributing towards a price increases of between 10.8 – 14.4% since the start of the year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

IEA unveils 10-point plan to cut EU dependence on Russian gas, calls for greater solar deployment

News

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

Editors' Blog, Long Reads

‘It will allow us to stop bleeding’: Canadian PV manufacturer Heliene on USMCA ruling

News

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast again, flags impact of global chip shortage

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021