Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Inflation Reduction Act to add an extra US$110 billion in utility-scale solar investment by 2030

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

JinkoSolar forced to cut output at Sichuan factory following power rationing

News

Inflation Reduction Act to add an extra US$110 billion in utility-scale solar investment by 2030

News

US developer Arevia Power secures investment from KKR and GCM Grosvenor

News

REC Silicon and Mississippi Silicon sign MOU for raw material supply

News

DESRI signs utility PPA for 240MW Louisiana PV project

News

US community solar sector to expand significantly following passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

News

Natixis leads US$360 million financing round for 360MW of distributed generation in Chile

News

Maxeon ships 520MW of modules in Q2 as distributed generation unit boosts performance

News

LONGi more than doubles capacity at planned ingot, wafer facility to 46GW

News

ReNew reports US$1 million loss last quarter despite income jumping 50%

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The effect of the Inflation Reduction Act for utility-scale solar will not be in full effect until 2024. Image: Nexamp.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is expected to add an extra US$110 billion in investment for utility-scale solar in the US by 2030, increasing the country’s utility-scale deployment by more than 70GW.

That is according to consultancy Rystad Energy, which now expects the US to hit 270GW of utility-scale PV by 2030, from from 200GW, due to the incentives contained within the IRA.

The act will have a significant positive impact on the US solar industry, Rystad said, but the effects will not be immediate as the sector still grapples with recent headwinds, such as the anti-dumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) investigation, the ban on polysilicon coming from Xinjiang and vast interconnection queues across the US.

The effects of the new incentives will be fully felt in 2024, according to the consultancy.

Utility-scale solar installed capacity will reach 270GW in the US in 2030 with the new legislation. Image: Rystad Energy.

Marcelo Ortega, renewables analyst at Rystad Energy, said: “The Inflation Reduction Act is a game changer for the US wind and solar industry. The tax credits in the bill will strengthen the economic feasibility of new project developments and boost the wind and solar markets’ growth trend this decade and beyond.”

Moreover, the new legislation will make the production tax credit (PTC) – which has earmarked US$30 billion to help boost domestic clean energy manufacturing – available for solar projects, with developers able to choose between this and the Investment Tax Credit (ITC).

Meanwhile, the internal rate of return (IRR) – a measure that evaluates the profitability of project investments – will increase by one or two percentage points for solar and wind project, Rystad said.

“We estimate that for a 250MW utility-scale solar project, the PTC will be the most beneficial tax credit until a 7.5% discount rate is achieved, after which the ITC will be the preferred tax credit,” said Rystad Energy.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
AD/CVD, Inflation Reduction Act, interconnection queues, IRA, production tax credit, rystad energy, us solar, utility-scale solar, Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act

Read Next

US developer Arevia Power secures investment from KKR and GCM Grosvenor

August 23, 2022
US renewables developer Arevia Power will accelerate its work on new solar and wind projects in the country after securing an investment from KKR and asset management firm GCM Grosvenor.

REC Silicon and Mississippi Silicon sign MOU for raw material supply

August 22, 2022
REC Silicon and Mississippi Silicon have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that commits the companies to negotiate a raw material supply agreement and help establish a low-carbon and traceable US solar supply chain.
PV Tech Premium

US community solar sector to expand significantly following passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

August 22, 2022
PV Tech Premium has examined the current state of community solar in the US and has broken down what the Act means for the sector moving forward.

Maxeon ships 520MW of modules in Q2 as distributed generation unit boosts performance

August 22, 2022
Maxeon Solar Technologies exceeded both its volume and revenue guidance in Q2 2022 thanks to the strong performance of its distributed generation (DG) business in the EU and its utility-scale projects in the US.

Meyer Burger lands 5GW module supply agreement with DESRI as it cuts its H1 losses on last year  

August 19, 2022
Swiss heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has landed a long-term supply agreement for up to 5GW of PV modules with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) as it cut its losses in H1 2022 compared with the same period last year.

US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2030 thanks to IRA incentives, SEIA says

August 19, 2022
The US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by the end of this decade with the right application of incentives included in the country’s newly passed Inflation Reduction Act.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

REC Silicon and Mississippi Silicon sign MOU for raw material supply

News

Meyer Burger lands 5GW module supply agreement with DESRI as it cuts its H1 losses on last year  

News

US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2030 thanks to IRA incentives, SEIA says

News

LONGi more than doubles capacity at planned ingot, wafer facility to 46GW

News

Inflation Reduction Act ‘dramatically changes’ outlook for US solar as WoodMac forecasts 86% rise in utility-scale buildout

Editors' Blog, Features

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022