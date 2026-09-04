Inox Solar Americas signs 767MW US module supply agreement

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The projects will use Inox’s Vega Series bifacial modules, available in single-glass and dual-glass configurations and using the company’s Galaxion N-type PV cells.

Inox said the agreement reflects demand for modules manufactured and sourced to meet US domestic-content and supply-chain requirements.

“This 767MW agreement represents a significant milestone for Inox Solar Americas and demonstrates the confidence leading US renewable energy developers place in our manufacturing capabilities, technology, and commitment to the US solar market,” said Ashok Nair, president & CEO of Inox Solar Americas.

“Our customers are looking beyond module performance to domestic content, supply-chain transparency, regulatory compliance, product reliability, and long-term bankability. This agreement demonstrates our ability to meet these priorities with reliable, high-performance PV modules manufactured in the US.”

The company said its US manufacturing and sourcing strategy is designed to comply with applicable Prohibited Foreign Entity (PFE), Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC), domestic-content, supply-chain traceability and US trade and energy policy requirements.

The agreement comes as the US solar industry adjusts to tighter domestic-content and supply-chain requirements. Recent analysis by PV Tech Research’s Moustafa Ramadan has highlighted the widening gap between US module and cell manufacturing capacity, as well as the increasingly complex risks associated with solar cell procurement and domestic supply-chain development.

Inox Solar Americas said the three projects will use modules designed for utility-scale applications, with the company citing high US domestic content, supply-chain traceability and domestic manufacturing as factors supporting the supply agreement.

The company was established following Indian renewable energy company INOXGFL Group’s expansion into the US solar manufacturing market.

In April 2026, Inox Clean Energy completed its approximately US$750 million acquisition of Boviet Solar, gaining access to 3GW of annual US module manufacturing capacity at the company’s Greenville, North Carolina facility. The transaction also included plans for a further 3GW of annual solar cell manufacturing capacity, with the cell facility expected to come online in 2027.

The Boviet acquisition formed part of INOXGFL Group’s broader expansion across the renewable energy value chain, which has included investments in solar manufacturing, renewable energy project development and international markets.

The group has acquired SunSource Energy, Vibrant Energy and SkyPower, while more recently acquiring Vena Energy India’s 6GW renewable energy portfolio.

Speaking recently to PV Tech Premium, INOXGFL executive director Devansh Jain said the company’s focus had shifted from acquisition-led growth towards integrating the businesses [subscription required], improving operational synergies and extracting value from the platform assembled through its acquisitions.