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Inox Clean Energy adds 1.3GW capacity in Vibrant Energy buyout

By Shreeyashi Ojha
April 1, 2026
Markets & Finance, Companies
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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The acquisition also brings Vibrant Energy’s long-term PPAs with global blue-chip commercial and industrial (C&I) customers with an average tenure of 20 years. Image: Inox Solar.
Vibrant Energy’s portfolio includes long-term PPAs with global blue-chip commercial and industrial customers including Amazon and Coca-Cola. Image: Inox Solar.

Indian independent power producer (IPP) Inox Clean Energy has acquired the Macquarie-owned Vibrant Energy, which operates a 1,337MW commercial and industrial-focused renewables portfolio across India.

Under the INR50 billion (US$535 million) deal, Inox will take control of Vibrant Energy’s assets, which include long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with global blue-chip C&I customers – including Amazon, Sify, Coca-Cola, Ultratech Cement, and Laurus Labs – with an average tenure of 20 years. 

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Hyderabad, Telangana-headquartered Vibrant is a diversified renewable energy independent power producer (RE IPP) spanning Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The deal further bolsters Inox’s integrated renewables platform, combining utility-scale power generation with solar manufacturing capabilities. 

“This addition not only enhances our operational capacity but also strengthens our presence in the high-growth C&I segment, backed by long-term, high-quality counterparties. With this milestone, Inox is on course to achieve its target of 10GW of installed IPP capacity by FY28,” said Devansh Jain, executive director, INOXGFL Group, Inox Clean Energy’s parent company.

Gujarat-based Inox Clean Energy aims to reach 10GW of renewable IPP capacity and 11GW of integrated solar manufacturing by FY28. 

In January 2026, Inox Clean Energy’s manufacturing arm Inox Solar secured INR 31 billion (US$340 million) in equity financing to fund its manufacturing expansion ambitions, while its IPP arm Inox Neo Energies acquired a 300MW operational solar PV portfolio from SunSource Energy. 

Last year, Inox Solar began the first phase of commercial operations at its 1.2 GW module plant in Bavla, Gujarat, and secured a land agreement with the Odisha government to build a 4.8 GW solar cell and module facility in Dhenkanal. 

acquisition, india, inox clean energy, pv power plants, solar pv, Vibrant Energy

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