Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

By Liam Stoker
Grids, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

India to support integrated PV manufacturing plants through PLI scheme

News

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

News

SEIA issues new protocol to foster ethical solar supply chains

News

Sunnova revenue surges as US residential solar demand remains high

News

Nextracker progresses with planned initial public offering

News

DOE announces US$8.25bn in loans to support grid transmission improvements

News

LONGi: Solar industry must move past size, refocus on efficiency and innovation

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

Engie to develop 2GW renewable energy portfolio in Chile by 2025

News

BayWa r.e. targets faster European shipments with new warehouse in the Netherlands

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Tesla’s Powerwall 2 now boasts even great power capability than advertised, Musk said this week. Image: Tesla.

Earlier this week Tesla reported continued growth in its solar division, furthering a trend that started shortly after Q2 last year when the company revealed that quarterly installs had sunk to a new low. A promise to offer the lowest-cost solar on the market, opening up the use of its online market tools previously the reserve of the company’s auto division and soaring customer demand for home solar across the US has breathed new life into the business unit, with Tesla keen to reclaim the market leader position it has long since ceded to Sunrun.

Central to this, chief executive Elon Musk told analysts earlier this week, is a profound new vision for the future of Tesla solar, one where it will join forces more readily with its cousins in energy storage and help power not just the consumers that adopt it, but utilities as the energy transition accelerates.

Recent events in Texas and California, and the subsequent surges in demand for home power supply, have illustrated the shortcomings of national and local grids in meeting power demand when placed under extreme stress, be that through a weather event or any other instance wherein demand far outstrips supply. In a conference call with analysts following its Q1 2021 results disclosure, lauded solar’s ability to keep the lights on under such circumstances.

But Musk intends for Tesla’s installations to go one further. Texas’ issues earlier this year, Musk said, were triggered by a peak in power demand that came just as the grid lacked the ability to buffer that power as generators fell offline en masse. Texas’ utilities instead had to shutdown power with no buffer to call upon.

“However, with a whole bunch of Powerwalls at houses, we can actually buffer the power. So if the grid needs more power, we can actually then, with the consent of the homeowner and the partnership with the utility, actually release power on to the grid to take care of peak power demand. So, effectively, the Powerwalls can operate as a giant distributed utility,” Musk said.

The Tesla chief executive described the offering, or potential offering, as “profound”, before – perhaps somewhat dismissively – suggesting that he was “not sure how many people will actually understand this”.

“This is extremely profound and necessary, because we are headed towards a world where… people are leaning towards electric vehicles. These are rough numbers, but you roughly need twice as much electricity if all transport goes electric and then you need three times as much electricity if all heating goes electric,” Musk said.

This change in dynamic will, according to Musk, be prosperous for both Tesla and utilities because of both the demand for renewable power and the need to embrace facilities and providers of the flexibility necessary to facilitate that transition.

Musk points to both California and Texas, both states which have borne the brunt of shortfalls of power, storage and flexibility in recent years, as examples of what’s to come on a more national, perhaps global scale if the system’s shortcomings are not addressed today. A utility’s failure to plan for this new energy paradigm is a “recipe for disaster”, Musk said, before promoting the need for battery storage at all levels.

“By having battery storage power with solar and wind, this gives the long-term solution to a stable energy future, and as I said, especially each both at the local level and at the utility level. If it doesn’t occur at the local level, what will actually be required is a massive increase in power lines, in power plants, as they would have to put long distance and local power lines all over the place. They will have to increase the size of the substations. It’s a nightmare. This must occur. There must be solar plus battery. It’s the only way,” Musk said.

Home solar and storage keeping the lights on in a snow-hit Texas earlier this year. Image: Sunrun.

What’s really profound?

But is this actually that “profound” an offering? The combination of home solar and storage to offer both uninterruptible power supply for domestic consumers and to provide flexibility services to local power networks is nothing particularly new. Indeed, some of Tesla’s rivals in the space – most notably Sunrun – which has been racking up grid services contracts since the middle of last year. Last summer, Sunrun chief executive Lynn Jurich described grid services as a “flywheel” opportunity for the home solar and storage sector, noting its potential as a revenue stream to bolster the economics and drive down the prices of home solar-storage installations. In the UK, local distribution network operators have been tapping aggregated distributed generation and storage installs for flexibility provision for some time, likewise in Europe, where products such as sonnen’s sonnen community have professed to do the same.

There is undisputed value in the combination and aggregation of home solar-storage installations to not just help consumers meet their own power supply needs – irrespective of what might be happening at the grid level – but to also help meet the power supply needs of others, be they their neighbours, nearby businesses or even major utilities. Incidents in California and Texas have indeed proven that beyond doubt. And Tesla, with its lofty market position and brand recognition, can cut through to the consumer like few others in the sector. The company’s Autobidder software, which leverages artificial intelligence techniques to better monetise its utility-scale assets, could well be a particularly strong trick up its sleeve in this regard too.

What could be particularly powerful for Tesla and its installer partners moving forward is two tweaks to its processes. Firstly, Musk noted a change to its sales process for solar and storage, integrating the two into a single product that cannot be sold individually. This could yet be a short-term measure triggered by a lack of product availability in the storage line, but, for the time being at least, if you want solar from Tesla, you have to purchase a Powerwall too.

Thankfully for consumers, Tesla has recently noted that Powerwalls manufactured since November provide a significant boost in terms of power capabilities over what has been historically noted on the product’s spec sheet. These Powerwalls have up to twice the power, both in peak capability and steady state, Musk said, over previous versions of the product. Quite how this is being delivered remains unclear – Musk previously disclosed this via Twitter, but offered no further clarity during the analyst call. Consumers receiving a new Powerwall are, therefore, receiving far more bang for their buck.

Secondly, and perhaps most notably, is a change to the way Tesla is installing solar and storage. Installs are now being conducted between the utility and the main power panel of homes, with power from the roof install only ever being used by the home or stored in the Powerwall. There is now no need for an installer to touch a home’s circuit breaker, essentially meaning, Musk said, that all homes are the same from an electrical perspective.

The benefits of this could be truly transformational from the installer side, standardising and streamlining the way Tesla solar-storage systems are fitted. Musk said the new process stood to be “extremely important for scalability”. Scalability and standardisation are two of the main problems to have stymied Tesla’s ramp of its Solar Roof product, as Musk discussed during the call.

Promoting an almost entirely self-consumption model for home solar-storage systems works on an economical level, plugs into Tesla’s ambition for homes to be the utilities of the future, and also looks to cut through regulatory and policy changes on the landscape, least of all with markets now looking beyond net metering.

It’s perhaps no wonder, given the movements Tesla is now making in the solar-storage space and the vision Musk has of a more profound interplay between the company and utilities, that late last year Musk spoke of the potential for Tesla’s energy segment to be just as big, if not larger than the automotive side.

The vision is there, now it’s time for execution.

Conference call transcript from Seeking Alpha.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
elon musk, flexibility, net metering, solar roof, solar-storage, sunrun, tesla, utilities

Read Next

Sunnova revenue surges as US residential solar demand remains high

April 29, 2021
Sunnova has reported a surge in Q1 2021 revenue as the US residential solar installer lauded its software and services capabilities.
PV Tech Premium

How proposed Texas law changes are threatening to ‘undermine the economics of solar projects’

April 27, 2021
The fallout from February’s winter storm in Texas could see new legislation enacted that would shift the cost of ancillary services onto renewable energy projects, potentially derailing solar deployment in a state that is currently on track to surpass California and become the US’ leading PV market. Jules Scully speaks to the market to determine the risk posed to solar as a result.

Tesla solar growth continues but ‘significant mistakes’ in roof assessments holding back Solar Roof progress

April 27, 2021
Tesla’s residential solar growth has continued into Q1 2021, but CEO Elon Musk has confessed to encountering major issues in roof assessments which have stymied installs of its Solar Roof product.

PV Tech Briefing: All eyes on Q3 as polysilicon reverberations continue

April 24, 2021
As polysilicon pricing continues to be volatile, this week’s Premium Briefing explores just how high pricing could climb to, when it may normalise, and what the likely impacts are on the downstream solar sector.

Tesla to only sell rooftop solar as integrated product with Powerwall battery

April 22, 2021
Tesla will only sell residential rooftop solar alongside its Powerball battery as a single, integrated product, Elon Musk has said.

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

April 16, 2021
Three US utilities have hit out at proposed changes to Texas’s energy market that they say would lead to new costs for solar facilities and curb investment in the state’s renewables sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Inside Tesla’s new vision for solar-storage

Editors' Blog, Features

India to support integrated PV manufacturing plants through PLI scheme

News

NREL and Accela launch residential solar permittting platform

News

SEIA issues new protocol to foster ethical solar supply chains

News

Sunnova revenue surges as US residential solar demand remains high

News

Nextracker progresses with planned initial public offering

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021