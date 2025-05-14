Subscribe To Premium
Inside the University of Queensland’s world-record ‘eco-friendly’ tin halide perovskite solar cell

By George Heynes
Inside the University of Queensland's world-record 'eco-friendly' tin halide perovskite solar cell

Romania launches second CfD seeking 1.5GW of solar PV

Silfab Solar raises US$110 million through Section 45X tax credit sales

Halocell Energy, University of Queensland partner to advance record-breaking THP solar cells

Gstar Solar begins production at 1.5/1GW solar cell and module plant in the Philippines

Complex expertise, standardised processes and cybersecurity concerns: takeaways from Intersolar Europe 2025

‘This is not the time for disruption,’ says ACP on US legislation to terminate residential tax credits in 2025

LevelTen: European solar PPA prices rise just 1.3% in Q1 2025

Iberdrola Australia completes the ‘golden row’ of its largest solar PV power plant

Australia’s SunDrive partners with Chinese firms for ‘rapid-scale up’ of HJT solar cells

The University of Queensland’s record-breaking THP solar cell (pictured). Image: University of Queensland.

The University of Queensland has today announced plans to move ahead with commercialisation of its tin halide perovskite cell technology.

Last month, the Australian university revealed that it had achieved a world-record efficiency for the emerging cell technology, achieving a certified conversion efficiency of 16.65% – nearly a 1% increase on previous efficiencies.

The technology, which the university has deemed “eco-friendly perovskite”, utilises a 2D/3D heterojunction architecture. This architecture can effectively regulate crystallisation and suppress defect formation to develop high-quality THP thin films, the university said.

The certified record efficiency was achieved by a team led by Professor Lianzhou Wang, comprising researchers from the University of Queensland’s Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology and the School of Chemical Engineering.

An alternative to lead-based perovskite

Speaking to PV Tech, Dr. Peng Chang, a research fellow at the University of Queensland and a member of the world-record achieving team, says the technology’s basis came from research into lead-based solutions.

“Our journey in solar cells started in 2013 when we looked into lead-based materials. This was the superstar coming out of South Korea and Japanese teams at the time,” Dr Chang explains.

“We then realised there may be some issues with commercialising lead-based materials. That’s why we started exploring lead-free technologies and replacing lead with other elements. We made good progress with tin, so we started exploring the THP technology.”

The benefits of THP solar cells

THP solar cells could provide multiple benefits over their counterparts, says Chang. These include cost competitiveness due to a lack of rare earth materials and being more environmentally friendly by replacing the often-toxic properties of lead with eco-friendly tin.

THP technology also possesses “desirable optoelectronic properties, which include ideal bandgaps (1.3–1.4 eV), high charge-carrier mobilities and low exciton binding energies.”

One key area of the research was the crystallisation process. Dr Chang explains that lead-based solar cells have a low-temperature process compared to silicon, which often needs very high temperatures to purify the silicon wafer and obtain high-purity silicon materials.

“We consider this quite an expensive process. For lead, the team can process at a temperature of 80 to 100 degrees Celsius to get very high-quality crystalline materials. This can provide us with a very good theorem for the solar cell materials,” Dr Chang says.

Tin-based perovskite, meanwhile, must be very hot before it reaches crystallisation, and this process is very hard to control, Dr Chang explains. It reacts much faster than its lead-based counterparts and thus can cause complications throughout the process.

As a result, it is normal for labs to achieve an efficiency of around 27% already using lead-based counterparts, comparable to silicon-based technologies. However, reaching this efficiency for tin-based technologies is harder as they are harder to control.

Dr Chang says: “In our recent work, we tried to regulate the crystallisation of tin-based perovskite. Because of our strategy, we can produce a relatively high-quality tin-based process. That’s why we can further improve the efficiency of the tin-based process. Currently, we can get 17% in the lab. We are still working on that. We are very confident that we may get around 20% efficiency this year.”

The potential to be used as an indoor solar cell

Another aspect of the THP solar cell technology undergoing advancement and research is its stability.

Dr Chang explains that the efficiency of the technology will continue to be advanced, with the team of researchers already guaranteeing a lifetime of around 20 years. However, Dr Chang mentions that the technology is relatively unstable compared to silicon.

“In the lab, we can get around 1,500 hours of stable operation under the light, with over 19% of the initial efficiency able to be retained. It works well, but we still need to improve the stability further,” Dr Chang says.

“We don’t expect to put this solar cell technology on rooftops at the current stage. Instead, we expect to use this solar cell for other applications, such as an indoor solar cell or some other flexible solar cell, which silicon cannot do.”

In this respect, Dr Chang believes the THP technology will be less of a competitor to silicon-based technologies and more of a complementary one. He explains that tin-based products will likely outperform lead-based technologies.

Eyes will now be set on commercialising and scaling the THP technology. In the immediate future, lab scaling will be undertaken to increase the technology to 100 square centimetres, with the world record achieving a cell of one square centimetre.

Once this has been achieved, the University of Queensland team will understand the technological feasibility of solar module integration. To advance the commercialisation process, the University of Queensland has just announced a partnership with PV solar cell manufacturer Halocell Energy, with a focus on indoor solar cells.

Read Next

Image: University of Queensland.

Halocell Energy, University of Queensland partner to advance record-breaking THP solar cells

May 14, 2025
The University of Queensland has partnered with Halocell Energy to support the advancement of the university’s THP solar cell technology.
Solar manufacturer Gstar is adding 2GW of module capacity as part of the second phase of expansion at its Subic Bay, Philippines facility.

Gstar Solar begins production at 1.5/1GW solar cell and module plant in the Philippines

May 13, 2025
Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Gstar Solar has started commercial production of modules at its solar cell and module plant in the Philippines.
Image: Iberdrola Australia (via LinkedIn).

Iberdrola Australia completes the ‘golden row’ of its largest solar PV power plant

May 13, 2025
Iberdrola Australia has started installing the first of its solar PV modules at the 377MW Broadsound solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.
Image: SunDrive.

Australia’s SunDrive partners with Chinese firms for ‘rapid-scale up’ of HJT solar cells

May 13, 2025
SunDrive has signed a JDA with China’s Maxwell Technologies and Vistar Equipment Technology, suppliers of solar cell production equipment.
Affiliated Managers Group has bought a minority stake in Qualitas Energy.

AMG acquires minority stake in Qualitas Energy

May 12, 2025
Affiliated Managers Group has bought a minority stake in Qualitas Energy.
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Technology selection for US cell manufacturers – more than meets the eye

May 12, 2025
CEA's Martin Meyers considers the pros and cons of the different PV cell technology options for manufacturers starting production in the US.

