Intersolar Europe 2021 Day One: Europe’s solar manufacturing renaissance, a determined supply chain and product launches

Hello and welcome to PV Tech’s coverage of the opening day of Intersolar Europe 2021. The return of a live exhibition for Europe’s solar industry was warmly welcomed, with thousands flocking to the Messe München for the exhibition’s opening day.

PV Tech’s editorial team is reporting live from the event, bringing you all the news, views and insight from the show floor. We have also collaborated with Intersolar Europe organisers Solar Promotions to publish a special edition of PV Tech Power to commemorate the show, which you can download entirely free of charge here.

A message of sustainability

One thing that is absent from the show floor, or at least its aisles, this year is the carpet, with Intersolar Europe deciding not to install it, saving some 12,000 square metres of material that would have gone to waste after. As the signs on the show floor illustrate, this is equivalent to 45 tennis courts of roughly 25% of the land taken up by Windsor Castle.

Speed and scale critical to Europe’s solar manufacturing renaissance

As manufacturers pack the show floor, Intersolar Europe’s accompanying conference has brought together representatives from the upstream to discuss the continent’s hopes of reviving a solar manufacturing sector.

We heard earlier how establishing scale at speed will be critical to those ambitions, with SolarPower Europe – which hosts the high-level industry forum – establishing a target of 20GW of domestic manufacturing in Europe by 2025.

You can read more from that panel discussion here.

Overwhelming interest and expectation

After something of a protracted start – COVID-19 requirements meant for a long way for some to enter the exhibition today – Intersolar Europe 2021 is thriving and perhaps busier than most would have expected!