News

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day One: Europe's solar manufacturing renaissance, a determined supply chain and product launches

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day One: Europe’s solar manufacturing renaissance, a determined supply chain and product launches

News

Intersolar Europe 2021: Speed and scale critical to Europe’s solar manufacturing hopes

News

Emmvee to set up 3GW cell and module manufacturing plant in India

News

Repsol raises 2030 renewables target to 20GW under revised strategy

News

Fraunhofer ISE and M10 industries unveil new matrix shingle technology

News

PV Tech partners Intersolar Europe for special edition of PV Tech Power, available free

News

SunPower mulls sale of CIS unit, bolsters residential solar position with Blue Raven deal

News

Indonesia to install 4.7GW of solar by 2030 under decarbonisation plan

News

AEP Energy seeks up to 500MW of renewables, storage in PJM area

News

Australian federal government’s ARENA plan open to serious legal challenge, says expert

News
Hello and welcome to PV Tech’s coverage of the opening day of Intersolar Europe 2021. The return of a live exhibition for Europe’s solar industry was warmly welcomed, with thousands flocking to the Messe München for the exhibition’s opening day.

PV Tech’s editorial team is reporting live from the event, bringing you all the news, views and insight from the show floor. We have also collaborated with Intersolar Europe organisers Solar Promotions to publish a special edition of PV Tech Power to commemorate the show, which you can download entirely free of charge here.

A message of sustainability

One thing that is absent from the show floor, or at least its aisles, this year is the carpet, with Intersolar Europe deciding not to install it, saving some 12,000 square metres of material that would have gone to waste after. As the signs on the show floor illustrate, this is equivalent to 45 tennis courts of roughly 25% of the land taken up by Windsor Castle.

Speed and scale critical to Europe’s solar manufacturing renaissance

As manufacturers pack the show floor, Intersolar Europe’s accompanying conference has brought together representatives from the upstream to discuss the continent’s hopes of reviving a solar manufacturing sector.

We heard earlier how establishing scale at speed will be critical to those ambitions, with SolarPower Europe – which hosts the high-level industry forum – establishing a target of 20GW of domestic manufacturing in Europe by 2025.

You can read more from that panel discussion here.

Overwhelming interest and expectation

After something of a protracted start – COVID-19 requirements meant for a long way for some to enter the exhibition today – Intersolar Europe 2021 is thriving and perhaps busier than most would have expected!

Intersolar Europe

6 October 2021
Intersolar Europe is the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry. It takes place as part of The smarter E Europe – the continent’s largest platform for the energy industry. Under the motto “Connecting solar business,” manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and project planners and developers from around the world meet in Munich every year to discuss the latest developments and trends, explore innovations firsthand and meet potential new customers.

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.

Free Webinar: Efficiency limits for PERC, TOPCon, HJT and IBC cell production

6 October 2021
Join this free webinar to hear Martin Green, Scientia Professor, University of New South Wales explain the physical and technological limits for PERC cells and the potential efficiency advantages of TOPCon, HJT and IBC: - How much further can PERC efficiency be pushed? Has it run out of puff or is it just getting started? - The relative merits of TOPCon, HJT and IBC cell variants - The manufacturing technologies that need to be optimised for each of these cell variants (This is the keynote presentation from PV CellTech Online, 25th August 2021)

Intersolar South America

18 October 2021
Intersolar South America, South America’s largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry, takes place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil on October 18–20, 2021, and has a focus on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production and solar thermal technologies. At the accompanying Intersolar South America Conference, renowned experts shed light on hot topics in the solar industry.

EV World Congress

19 October 2021
This year’s EV World Congress will hold a special role, not only as the first live EverythingEV event in over a year – a chance to renew your connections and re-engage with the EV sector face to face – but also as a chance to share insight and inspiration as world starts to look towards move on post COVID towards hitting ambitious decarbonisation goals in 2030 and beyond. As ever, we will be bringing world leading organisations, cities, and technology providers to the UK to inspire EV innovators, and delve into the challenges facing the sector as the UK looks to revolutionise road transport.

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

20 October 2021
Utility-scale solar is evolving, shaped by higher power modules and demand for increasingly lower levelised cost of electricity (LCOE). Those trends are also changing project requirements elsewhere, with inverters capable of delivering high power density and power capacity in strong demand. In this webinar, FIMER will detail how its innovative high-power, multi-MPPT string inverter and modular conversion solution can both meet those demands and transform the utility-scale solar sector for the better.

Intersolar Europe 2021: Speed and scale critical to Europe’s solar manufacturing hopes

October 6, 2021
Establishing solar manufacturing scale at speed will be critical to the continent’s hopes of reviving an upstream solar manufacturing value chain, a panel of experts has concluded.

Emmvee to set up 3GW cell and module manufacturing plant in India

October 6, 2021
Indian solar manufacturer Emmvee has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Karnataka to set up a 3GW cell and module production plant in the state.

Repsol raises 2030 renewables target to 20GW under revised strategy

October 6, 2021
Spanish oil and gas major Repsol has increased its 2030 renewables target to 20GW, the bulk of which is expected to be solar PV, as part of efforts to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Fraunhofer ISE and M10 industries unveil new matrix shingle technology

October 5, 2021
The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and M10 Industries have unveiled a new matrix shingle technology for connecting solar cells which is claimed to produce modules 2 – 6% more efficient than those using conventionally connected half-cut cells.

PV Tech partners Intersolar Europe for special edition of PV Tech Power, available free

October 5, 2021
PV Tech has partnered with Intersolar Europe to publish a special edition of PV Tech Power, available entirely free of charge, ahead of this week’s exhibition and conference.

SunPower mulls sale of CIS unit, bolsters residential solar position with Blue Raven deal

October 5, 2021
US solar installer SunPower is exploring alternatives for its commercial and industrial solutions (CIS) unit as it increases its residential footprint through the acquisition of Blue Raven Solar.

Photovolatility: What’s caused the surging price of PV modules?

Featured Articles, Features

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

News

Fraunhofer ISE and M10 industries unveil new matrix shingle technology

News

Turkey to support 1.5GW of solar PV through latest tender

News

EFG Hermes’ Vortex platform to invest €625m in Ignis Energy’s growth

News

SunPower mulls sale of CIS unit, bolsters residential solar position with Blue Raven deal

News

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

Free Webinar: Efficiency limits for PERC, TOPCon, HJT and IBC cell production

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
