Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Trina Storage launches Elementa storage with particular focus on cell performance and safety features

By Sean Rai-Roche
Projects, Storage
Central & East Asia

Latest

Trina Storage launches Elementa storage with particular focus on cell performance and safety features

News

DNV bids to standardise FPV development through new joint industry projects

News

SMA Solar’s sales drop as limited chip supply dents Q1 performance

News

Heliene seeing soaring demand for modules as AD/CVD case continues, eyeing capacity expansions as a result

News

FTC Solar withdraws 2022 guidance citing ‘increasingly uncertain’ AD/CVD situation

News

European solar manufacturing start-up Carbon enlists ISC Konstanz as technology partner

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day one

Editors' Blog, Features

Enter the dragonscale: BIPV firm SunStyle looking to penetrate US market following European projects

Interviews, News

Mondragon Assembly, Solarge partner on new lightweight module manufacturing line

News

Cypress Creek appoints new CIO to accelerate its growth

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Trina Storage officially launched the Elementa BESS at Intersolar 2022 after supplying its first project in the UK.

Following on from the “unveiling” or soft launch of its battery energy storage system (BESS) at Intersolar 2021, Trina Storage has officially launched its Elementa BESS, with an particular focus on safety features and cell performance, at Intersolar 2022, where PV Tech is running a live blog.

The “all new” Elementa system is a LFP BESS system in a DC cabinet with busbar connection resulting in easy scale up, the company said. It is a product of continued research and development (R&D) in China, Trina said, adding that it had over 100 researchers working on storage innovation across its facilities.

Trina Storage has a annual production capacity of 3GWh but plans to scale this up by “several” gigawatts over the new “few years” as it strives for greater vertical integration.

Elementa has a bi-directional liquid cooling system, gas sensors as well as heat and smoke detectors, with Trina Storage keen to stress the BESS’s improved cell performance compared to competitors, with Elementa providing up to 10,000 cycles, which Trina said was 25% more than the Tier 1 market average.

Moreover, Elementa can reduce installation times by up to 70%, Trina Storage claimed. This, coupled better cell performance and safety features, could result in a 7.2% reduction in capex and opex costs and a 25% fall in the total cost of operating, Trina said.

Established in 2021, Trina Storage has already successful supplied one 50MW / 56.2MWh BESS project in the UK and has more than 100 customers globally.

Out of its EMEA customers, 30% are EPCs and 70% are developers, independent power producers (IPPs) and investors, according to the company presentation.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
battery energy storage systems bess, bess, elementa, product launch, trina, Trina storage

Read Next

Ukraine conflict dents Scatec’s opening quarter earnings

May 9, 2022
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was blamed for a collapse in Q1 earnings recorded by independent power producer (IPP) Scatec.

Michigan utility Consumers Energy to add 8GW solar, 550MW BESS by 2040 in coal retirement plan

April 21, 2022
Michigan utility Consumers Energy and a coalition of customer groups have agreed on a plan that will see the company exit from coal by 2025 through deploying nearly 8GW of solar PV and 550MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) by 2040.

Invenergy receives approval for 300MW solar, 165MW battery storage project in Wisconsin

April 11, 2022
Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved the construction of Invenergy's 300MW utility-scale solar farm, which is to be paired with a 165MW battery energy storage system (BESS), in Dane County.

Risen Energy launches new HJT, BIPV modules, touts carbon-reduction progress

April 5, 2022
Risen Energy has launched a range of new heterojunction (HJT) and building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) modules that are said to boast a reduction in carbon use and improved power generation performance compared with previous products.
PV Tech Premium

New markets and BESS retrofits: inside NextEnergy Capital’s development plans after US$900m raise

March 24, 2022
NextEnergy Capital’s (NEC) recent US$896 million raise will allow it to move into less mature solar markets and upgrade its existing solar fleet, says its UK MD in an exclusive interview with PV Tech Premium.  

Nextracker launches new single-axis tracker for sloped and uneven terrain

March 23, 2022
Nextracker has unveiled a new terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market of solar projects on sites with sloped and uneven land.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Is a solar circular economy on the horizon?

Featured Articles, Features, Guest Blog

Mondragon Assembly, Solarge partner on new lightweight module manufacturing line

News

CPUC admits defeat on NEM 3.0, seeks feedback on new proposals

News

Granholm ‘deeply concerned’ solar tariff probe could derail US clean energy plans

News

Intersolar Europe 2022 live blog – day one

Editors' Blog, Features

European solar manufacturing start-up Carbon enlists ISC Konstanz as technology partner

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

How MES software can boost the solar industry’s supply chain transparency

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021