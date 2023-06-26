Intersolar Europe: KSTAR discusses products, its view of the market and objectives for 2023

Jorson Li showcasing some of KSTAR’s products presented during Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich.

PV Tech sat down with KSTAR product director Jorson Li at Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich earlier this month to discuss the company’s product portfolio, its view of the market and its objectives for 2023.

PV Tech: What products have you been showcasing in particular at this year’s Intersolar? Could you tell us a little about each?

Jorson Li: We are displaying our all-in-one residential and commercial energy storage products, together with a full portfolio of solar inverters ranging from 1-250KW for residential and commercial & industrial scenarios.

Our residential energy storage system, incorporating a CATL battery, is designed to provide homeowners with a comprehensive solution for storing and managing energy generated by their solar panels. The system integrates an inverter, battery storage and energy management capabilities into a single unit.

For commercial energy storage, KSTAR has launched an all-in-one outdoor cabinet solution designed for small to medium size commercial and industrial storage and microgrid applications. Again integrated with a CATL LFP battery, the product provides safe energy storage and management of power generation output.

What is the current capacity for the company’s main products? Will the present levels allow you to meet demand going forward?

Capacity for our main products is currently 20GW for inverters and 10GWh for energy storage and we are confident that this will enable us to satisfy demand in the short to medium term.

How do you view the overall PV market this year? What do you think are the prospects in terms of global installations and PV storage?

This year, the market is expected to undergo a slight adjustment, but the overall outlook remains positive. There are good prospects for PV-plus-energy storage, underlining the growing trend for combining PV systems with energy storage technologies.

In terms of the residential energy storage sector, some countries have made policy changes, and that has had some impact, but the feeling is that residential storage will also show positive growth.

What are your target markets overseas over the next year to 18 months?

Western and Eastern Europe. We see great potential in the European market and aim to expand our presence there.

We are also targeting Latin America, which offers significant growth opportunities and we will, of course, look to consolidate our leading position in the Asia-Pacific region.

How do you differentiate yourselves from your competitors? What do you see as your main advantages?

Our customer-centric approach and a focus on craftsmanship and quality are the two areas I’d highlight. Understanding the needs of our customers and exceeding their expectations is at the heart of our business.

As a company, we are committed to innovation and consistently push boundaries to develop new PV & ESS solutions. By fostering a culture of creativity and encouraging fresh ideas, we are able to remain at the forefront of technological advancements, offering our customers cutting-edge products and services.

Our 30 years of expertise in power electronics is a cornerstone of our core competitiveness. This expertise and experience enables us to develop tailored solutions to complex challenges, which in turn allows us to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

What are KSTAR’s expectations for 2023?

The company showed an overall growth of 57% in 2022 and will increase investment and strengthen its international presence in 2023. Enhancing overseas channel development is another priority, in order to capture a larger market share in all the countries and regions in which KSTAR operates.