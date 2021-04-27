Solar Media
News

Intersolar Europe postponed until October 2021

By Liam Stoker
Latest

News

Tesla solar growth continues but ‘significant mistakes’ in roof assessments holding back Solar Roof progress

News

US ROUND-UP: Leeward adds 580MW capacity in Indiana to portfolio, Ørsted lands PPA for 200MW Texas project, Navisun launches pollination programme

News

The technologies behind Canadian Solar’s 600W+ module range

Features, Guest Blog

Victoria lawmakers launch solar aggregation pilot

News

Germany’s planned solar auctions expansion ‘not sufficient’, trade bodies say

News

TE Connectivity’s ‘SOLARLOK SLK 2.0’ DC plug and splice connectors reduce PV power plant installation times

Product Reviews

ACWA Power secures US$114 million for 200MW Egypt solar plant

News

New York launches fifth annual solicitation for large-scale renewables projects

News

As top five module manufacturer shipments top 86GW, market consolidation looms large

Editors' Blog, Features
The trade exhibition will now take place in Munich between 6 – 8 October 2021. Image: Solar Promotion GmbH.

Intersolar Europe, the continent’s largest solar trade show, has been postponed once again and will now take place in early October, event organiser Solar Promotion has confirmed.

In a statement issued today, Solar Promotion revealed that The smarter E Europe – which comprises four energy exhibitions, including Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe – will be moved back from its rescheduled dates of 21 – 23 July 2021 until 6 – 8 October 2021.

The smarter E industry days, including awards ceremonies such as the Intersolar AWARD, will still be held between 21 – 23 July 2021 in a virtual capacity.

The exhibition was originally scheduled to take place in late May, however in February Solar Promotion confirmed it was to be pushed back until mid-July in order to allow for more time for Europe’s COVID-19 vaccination programs to make progress.

Last year’s Intersolar Europe exhibition was cancelled entirely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today Solar Promotion said that despite the developing vaccination rollout and introduction of rapid testing throughout Europe, there were “no indications from policymakers” that the event could feasibly go ahead.

“We came to this decision in close coordination with the industry’s international associations. We knew that everyone involved – from exhibitors, visitors and conference attendees to speakers, sponsors and ourselves as organizers – was in the process of making their final arrangements and that, in the interests of planning, we couldn’t delay making a decision,” Markus Elsässer, chief executive at Solar Promotion, said.

The event will remain at Messe München in Munich, after a slot at the exhibition centre became available at short notice.

Dates for smarter E Europe 2022 have also been confirmed, slated to be held between 11 – 13 May 2022.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
