Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Investment and PPA deal for Lightsource bp Texas PV projects

By Ben Willis
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Primergy bags US$225 million for US ‘Valley of Fire’ portfolio, including tax credit sales

News

Investment and PPA deal for Lightsource bp Texas PV projects

News

Solar-plus-storage deals in Arizona from Recurrent Energy and Avantus

News

First Solar sues major rivals for TOPCon patent infringement

News

Coalition of organisations files Amicus to defend solar net metering policy in Puerto Rico

News

Midsummer inks MoU for 200MW solar cell manuafcturing plant in Thailand

News

Scatec posts third quarter revenues of US$270 million, driven by divestment strategy

News

Sunly breaks ground on 225MW solar PV parks in Latvia

News

Sunnova posts net losses of US$52.5 million in Q3, maintains US$100 million generation forecast

News

Meyer Burger net losses increased fivefold in H1 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
H&M has signed a PPA for Lightsource bp’s Second Division PV project in Texas. Image: Lightsource bp.

UK-based global renewables developer Lightsource bp has secured investment for two utility-scale PV projects in Texas, one of which is backed by a newly signed off-take deal with the clothing brand H&M.

Lightsource bp last week said it had closed a structured equity investment from HASI, a specialist climate investor, in the 163MW Starr Solar project in Texas’ Starr County and the 125MW Second Division project located in Brazoria County.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The two projects include a range of transferability facilities made possible under the US Inflation Reduction Act, as well as qualifying for domestic content bonuses for using American-made hardware – modules from US thin-film producer First Solar and trackers from Array Technologies.

The projects will join Lightsource bp’s 576MW portfolio of operational projects in Texas.

Second Division PPA

In a separate announcement last week, Lightsource bp said it had finalised a power purchase agreement with H&M for the Second Division project. The project is currently under construction and is due to be operational by the end of this year.

H&M and Lightsource bp first joined forces in 2021, committing to a multi-year partnership on renewable energy projects.

Ulrika Leverenz, H&M Group’s head of green investment, said: “Considering fashion’s environmental impact, we see great value in moving away from just using certificates to contributing to more clean energy. By partnering with solar and wind farm developers, we can help build renewable electricity capacity in power grids around the world.”

Oil and gas major bp recently completed its full acquisition of the erstwhile Lightsource after first revealing its plans to acquire the company in 2023.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

5 November 2024
10am GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Dr. Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, will revisit his two pivotal talks from the recent PV CellTech USA 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering an in-depth analysis of the PV manufacturing landscape. As the solar industry enters the Terawatt era, Dr. Colville will explore the technological advancements in recent years and what is set to unfold to the end of the decade.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

13 November 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
This webinar by PVcase will provide an understanding of data risk for renewable energy projects and the challenges it poses, providing you with practical strategies and best practices to ensure data accuracy and reliability throughout your entire project. You'll explore innovative solutions offered by PVcase, including end-to-end automation, high-fidelity data analysis, and seamless data transfer, which can transform solar project development. By staying informed about the latest challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technology, you'll maximise project success, protect financial investments, and contribute to the broader goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance the success and reliability of your solar developments.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2025

23 April 2025
Dallas, Texas USA
To bring buyers and sellers of power together, the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA will cover strategies to optimize renewable energy trading, procurement, and offtake structures across U.S. markets.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
lightsouce bp, ppa, pv power plants, solar pv, texas, us

Read Next

A solar-plus-storage project.

Primergy bags US$225 million for US ‘Valley of Fire’ portfolio, including tax credit sales

November 4, 2024
Primergy has secured US$225 million in project financing to support its “Valley of Fire” portfolio across Nevada, Arizona and Colorado.
The North Fork project is Recurrent Energy's first facility in Oklahoma. Image: Recurrent Energy

Solar-plus-storage deals in Arizona from Recurrent Energy and Avantus

November 4, 2024
Recurrent Energy and APS sign tolling agreements and Avantus sells a solar-plus-storage project to DESRI in Arizona.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

First Solar sues major rivals for TOPCon patent infringement

November 4, 2024
The cases are being pursued against JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, and Trinasolar, some of the world's largest PV manufacturers.
Image: Midsummer.

Midsummer inks MoU for 200MW solar cell manuafcturing plant in Thailand

November 4, 2024
Swedish thin-film solar manufacturer Midsummer has inked a partnership with defence and security company Saab to deliver a 200MW turnkey solar cell factory in Thailand.
Sunnova

Sunnova posts net losses of US$52.5 million in Q3, maintains US$100 million generation forecast

November 1, 2024
US residential solar installer Sunnova has published its financial results for Q3 2024, which include net losses of US$52.5 million.
Meyer Burger facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Image: Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger net losses increased fivefold in H1 2024

November 1, 2024
Swiss-based solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has registered a net loss of CHF317 million (US$365 million) in the first half of 2024, a nearly fivefold increase from H1 2023 when it had a net loss of CHF65 million.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Scatec posts third quarter revenues of US$270 million, driven by divestment strategy

News

First Solar sues major rivals for TOPCon patent infringement

News

Tsunami of Chinese solar company insolvencies in 2025 revealed in latest PV Tech Bankability Report

Features, Editors' Blog

Why data centres run on VPPs could unlock new residential PV + storage markets

Features, Interviews

Midsummer inks MoU for 200MW solar cell manuafcturing plant in Thailand

News

Solarcycle to build 5GW solar panel recycling plant in Georgia

News

Upcoming Events

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.