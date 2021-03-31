Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Investor Cubico completes T-Solar acquisition

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Investor Cubico completes T-Solar acquisition

News

Ocean Sun inks deal to deploy utility-scale floating PV plants in Greece and Cyprus

News

DNV publishes world’s first best practice guide for floating solar projects

News

JA Solar’s PV module shipments increased over 54% in 2020

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Sonnedix continues Spanish push, Hive Energy sells ‘landmark’ 252MW project, Shikun & Binui expands US portfolio

News

Q CELLS files patent infringement complaint against Astronergy in Germany, another in France

News

Australia’s AGL plans restructure to create two separate energy businesses

News

Inside JA Solar’s 40GW PV module assembly production plans for 2021

Editors' Blog

Total signs 1GW Iraq solar deal

News

Neoen gets go-ahead for 450MW solar-storage project in New South Wales

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Cubico

Renewables investor Cubico Sustainable Investments has completed its acquisition of a European 272MW solar power platform called Grupo T-Solar from I Squared Capital.

The platform comprises 47 operational assets totalling 267MW of solar capacity in Spain, just over half of which (167MW) is solar PV installations, with the remaining being concentrated solar power (CSP). It also includes an additional 7MW of solar PV in Italy, and a 1.4GW development pipeline.

David Swindin, head of EMEA at Cubico, said that the acquisition, which was valued at roughly €1.5 billion (US$1.76 billion) when it was first announced last December, would position Cubico as  “one of the leading renewables players in Iberia”, adding that the company will “take advantage of future opportunities” to expand its Spanish and wider European businesses. It has more than doubled Cubico’s Spanish solar portfolio, which now includes more than 440MW of capacity.

Cubico has also acquired a minority shareholding in US-based investor KKR through its purchase of Grupo T-Solar.

T-Solar secured €567.8 million to refinance 23 Spanish PV power plants totalling 127MW last year, thought to be among the largest financings of the renewable energy market to date.

A number of renewables investors have added Spanish power plants to their portfolios in recent months after its government approved a new framework for carrying out capacity auctions in a bit to reach 60GW of renewable power generation by 2030. Earlier this week Renewable Power Capital (RPC) launched a new joint venture with Spanish PV developer Benbros Solar to develop and acquire 3.4GW of solar PV in Spain, while Sonnedix, Endesa and Iberdrola have all laid down plans to own hundreds of megawatts of capacity in the country this month.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
concentrated solar power, cubico sustainable investments, i squared capital, italy solar, solar pv, spanish solar, utility-scale solar

Read Next

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Sonnedix continues Spanish push, Hive Energy sells ‘landmark’ 252MW project, Shikun & Binui expands US portfolio

March 30, 2021
A round-up of project updates from across the global solar industry, including updates from Israel's Shikun & Binui, independent power producer Sonnedix and UK-based Hive Energy.

Neoen gets go-ahead for 450MW solar-storage project in New South Wales

March 30, 2021
Local authorities in New South Wales, Australia, have given French independent power producer Neoen the green light to develop a large scale solar-plus-storage production facility in the region despite receiving 50 complaints from members of the public.

Green hydrogen must happen at a scale ‘larger than ever done before’

March 23, 2021
Despite green hydrogen’s potential for decarbonising numerous hard to abate sectors, challenges around system integration, government support and project scale must be addressed with urgency.

Italy signs International Solar Alliance agreement

March 18, 2021
Italy has signed the framework International Solar Alliance (ISA) agreement with India as the coalition’s new director general took office this week.

FPL files four-year rate proposal enabling 894MW of solar development

March 15, 2021
US utility Florida Power & Light (FPL) has filed a four-year rate plan that could see 894MW of solar PV systems added to the grid.

Amazon enters Singapore’s solar market

March 15, 2021
E-commerce giant Amazon is to invest in the development of a 62MW ground-mounted solar network in Singapore.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar and wind displace coal in 2020 but transition ‘happening far too slowly’ – Ember

News

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

Features

China ramps up financial supports for solar companies to accelerate deployment

News

SunPower confirms Tom Werner departure, names former Amazon exec as successor

News

Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 1st of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer