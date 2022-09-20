Subscribe
Group Licence
News

IRA incentives causing biggest legal uncertainty in US solar PV sector  

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

Latest

IRA incentives causing biggest legal uncertainty in US solar PV sector  

News

US DOE provides more detail on i2X interconnection initiative

News

FTC Solar unveils new tracking solution at RE+, requires up to 36% fewer foundations

News

RE+ 2022 kicks off in Anaheim, California

News

Newsom signs California community solar act into law, orders CPUC to create workable programme

News

Canadian Solar targeting 10GWh battery production capacity by 2024 as it launches new utility-scale storage offering

News

Prospect14 launches US solar JV with 10GW development target

News

Sunfolding unveils tracker solution for variable terrain

News

The rise of solar-plus

Featured Articles, Features

Clēnera closes financing on 105MW Montana PV project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Projects that pay prevailing wages and offer apprenticeship scheme qualify for additional support under the Inflation Reduction Act. Image: Lightsource bp.

Accessing adders under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) relating to domestic content requirements and local labour usage are now receiving far more attention than issues around imports, according to energy law firm Baker Botts.

While the industry is welcoming the “long-term stability” the IRA provides, there is still uncertainty regarding the rules around domestic content as well as how to best access adders such as prevailing wages and apprenticeships, according to Eli Hinckley and Ellen Friedman, partners at Baker Botts.

The lawyers were speaking to PV Tech at the RE+ 2022 industry event in Anaheim, California.

This uncertainty regarding how to access the maximum number of incentives under the IRA is coming up more often then questions around forced labour evidence packages or the legality of recent executive orders, the partners said, demonstrating the desire from the US solar sector to exploit support contained within the IRA.

The uncertainty is broadly related to the absence of clear rules for domestic content thresholds, how much of a solar product’s components need to be US-made to qualify for the support and a lack of clarity on prevailing wages and apprenticeship adders, Hinckley and Friedman said.

Since the IRA passing, many companies have expressed their desire to buildout their US manufacturing bases in order to cater for projected US demand but legal issues will remain if all of the components of that product need to be sourced from the US. Given the US is still significantly lacking in terms of the upstream PV production of polysilicon, ingots and wafers, this could be a pertinent issue moving forward, Friedman told PV Tech.

On top of this, the siting of upstream facilities such as polysilicon may throw up their own legal questions. Polysilicon production, for example, is extremely energy intensive and emits large amounts of carbon. Communities may challenge any proposed project on environmental grounds, dragging the process on and lengthening timeframes, the partners noted.

PV Tech Premium has previously reported how US developers are stockpiling PV modules for 2024 as they become increasingly unsure about what happens when President Joe Biden’s executive order waiving tariffs from Southeast Asia runs out.

At the time, Baker Botts special counsel Kyle Hayes, said he has clients who are working hard to “secure capacity and pricing for 2025 to 2027, understanding that the Biden tariff waiver will expire in June 2024,” he explained, “so they’re trying to get ahead of that if the worst-case scenario manifests itself.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
baker botts, government incentives, Inflation Reduction Act, labour, local content rules, us

Read Next

US DOE provides more detail on i2X interconnection initiative

September 19, 2022
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has released more details about, and sought more engagement with, its Interconnection Innovation e-Xchange (i2X) programme at RE+ in Anaheim, California.

RE+ 2022 kicks off in Anaheim, California

September 19, 2022
RE+, which will run until Thursday (22 September), kicked off today in Anaheim, California, with people filtering into the grounds of the conference centre, although many exhibitions and booths are still being built.

Newsom signs California community solar act into law, orders CPUC to create workable programme

September 19, 2022
California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a proposed community solar programme into law that will help low income communities benefit more from solar PV.

Canadian Solar targeting 10GWh battery production capacity by 2024 as it launches new utility-scale storage offering

September 19, 2022
Canadian Solar has announced a target of 10GWh of battery manufacturing capacity by the end of 2023, up from 2.5GWh today.
PV Tech Premium

PV Hardware aiming for 21GW of production capacity globally with new US factory

September 15, 2022
Spanish tracker manufacturer PV Hardware is aiming to reach more than 21GW of annual production capacity globally as it progresses with plans to open a new factory in the US next year.

Borrego launches Anza procurement marketplace for solar PV, battery storage

September 14, 2022
US utility-scale service provider Borrego has launched a new solar and battery storage procurement marketplace and optimisation solution called Anza.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Shipping costs in ‘free fall’ as supply outstrips demand

News

Clēnera closes financing on 105MW Montana PV project

News

The rise of solar-plus

Featured Articles, Features

SunPower invests in solar dealers Renova Energy, EmPower Solar

News

SolarPower Europe welcomes European Commission’s proposed forced labour ban

News

Sunfolding unveils tracker solution for variable terrain

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022