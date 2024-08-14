Subscribe To Premium
Italy adopts FER 2 decree, adds tariffs for new renewable power projects

By JP Casey
An Eni project in Italy.
The FER 2 decree, which aims to deliver 4.6GW of new renewable power capacity by the end of 2028. Image: Eni.

The Italian Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry has adopted the new FER 2 decree, which will provide tariffs for a number of renewable power technologies, including floating solar and thermodynamic solar.

The initiative, which aims to deliver 4.6GW of new renewable power capacity by the end of 2028, is a €35.5 billion investment by the Italian government to encourage the development of new clean power generation in the country. Under the terms of the decree, developers can bid for favourable tariffs for new clean power projects, provided they meet a number of criteria, including technology type, total power generation capacity and proposed length of operation.

The largest projects are likely to be wind—as developers will be able to bid for tariffs for offshore wind projects with a capacity as high as 3.8GW—there is potential for the country’s small-scale solar sector.

New floating offshore and inland PV projects, in addition to thermodynamic solar, are eligible for incentives under the scheme; offshore floating projects can receive tariffs as high as €105/MWh, while inland floating facilities can bid for tariffs as high as €90/MWh. These tariff caps are much higher for thermodynamic solar projects, which can be as high as €300/MWh.

Over the next four years, projects part of the initiative will see tariffs reduced annually by 3%, save for projects with a capacity of up to 300kW, where this reduction will only begin in 2026. The tariffs will be provided by state-owned company Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), which will adjust tariff prices if the difference between the tariffs due and the market price of the energy produced.

The news follows an uncertain few months for the Italian solar sector. In the first quarter of the year, utility-scale deployments in the country increased by a mammoth 373%, but this was followed by a ban on new agrivoltaics projects, that lawyer Ginevra Biadico told PV Tech Premium was “illogical”. These suggested that the Italian government was reframing its focus on large-scale solar deployments, and the passage of the FER 2 decree suggests that it is large-scale renewable facilities, across all technologies, that will see increased government support in the coming years.

Read Next

A NextEnergy Capital project in the UK.

NextEnergy Capital fund acquires 248MW Spanish solar portfolio

August 13, 2024
NextPower V ESG (NPV ESG), an international fund operated by NextEnergy Capital (NEC), has acquired a 248MW Spanish solar PV portfolio.
Sweden saw new capacity additions almost double between 2022 and 2023.
Premium

Solar targets up across the piece

August 13, 2024
George Heynes charts the key market developments in the EU countries of Northern Europe, as well as non-EU members, Norway and the UK.
SMA Solar factory in Germany.

SMA Solar reports ‘solid’ H1 2024 results, led by Americas and utility-scale businesses

August 13, 2024
SMA Solar has published its latest financial results, reporting sales of €759.3 million (US$829.4 million) in the first half of the year.
A Nexamp community solar project.

US community solar capacity to exceed 14GW by 2029

August 12, 2024
Wood Mackenzie and the CCSA expect the US community solar sector to add 7.3GW of new capacity in the next five years.
Kaylon Enerji's Karapinar solar plant.

Polish and UK credit agencies finance 390MW Turkish solar project

August 12, 2024
The UK’s Standard Chartered Bank will provide a €249 million (£213 million) loan for Turkish investment company Kalyon Enerji.
A Zelestra solar project.

GPI and Zelestra sign PPA for 83MW solar portfolio

August 12, 2024
Graphic Packaging International (GPI) will acquire electricity from an 83MW solar portfolio operated by Zelestra.

