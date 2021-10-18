Solar Media
News

Italy grid operator Terna acquires solar O&M provider in US$28m deal

By Liam Stoker
The Troia solar farm completed in Italy by European Energy last year. Image: European Energy.

Italian grid operator Terna has acquired Italian solar O&M provider LT in a €24 million (US$27.8 million) transaction.

Terna has made the acquisition from its Terna Energy Solutions division, with Terna acquiring 100% of the equity of LT.

LT brings with it a portfolio of 1GW of solar PV systems under management, with Terna taking on service provision responsibilities.

Terna said the deal confirmed its role as an “enabler” of the energy transition in Italy and would affirm its support for renewables in the country.

As well as O&M service, LT also provides design, construction and repowering services for the solar PV industry.

News

