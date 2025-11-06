Subscribe To Premium
Italy NZIA auction closes with 1.8GW solar requests, France awards C&I PV tender

By Will Norman
November 6, 2025
Europe

Italy NZIA auction closes with 1.8GW solar requests, France awards C&I PV tender

SolarEdge ships 1.47GW of inverters in Q3 amid optimism for C&I sales

Chinese polysilicon producers see improved profits, module makers still struggling

European PV module prices stabilise ‘at the bottom’ in October

Osaka Gas and Sonnedix to build BESS at 38.7MW solar PV project in Japan

Pacific Energy completes solar module installation at 35MW plant in Western Australia

Has the time once again arrived for utility-scale silicon carbide?

South Africa to add 28.7GW of new solar PV generation capacity by 2039

Digging into delamination distress: Why too many PV modules are failing at the edges

Voltec Solar and Toyo ink TOPCon PV cell supply deal

A Sonnedix project in Italy.
Italy’s latest renewables auction has closed, with 157 bids totalling over 1.85GW of capacity chosen to move ahead. Image: Sonnedix.

The French and Italian solar markets have both moved forward in their latest public tender process for solar capacity.

Italy closes requests for NZIA solar tender

Italy’s latest renewables auction has closed, with 157 bids totalling over 1.85GW of capacity chosen to move ahead, according to the country’s energy management agency, Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE).

The second auction under the FER-X decree, which seeks to attract renewables under a Contract for Difference scheme, originally received 273 expressions of interest for over 3.1GW of solar capacity.

The scheme is designed to fit with the requirements of the EU’s Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), which encourages clean energy production and manufacturing within Europe and reducing the bloc’s reliance on Chinese solar hardware. The NZIA introduced “non-price criteria” for public renewables procurement, calling on governments to prioritise “responsible business conduct, cybersecurity, and sustainability and resilience contribution”, as well as price, in public renewables auctions. 

Europe’s solar manufacturing industry – which has flagged and faltered in recent efforts to gain momentum – has said that NZIA “non-price criteria” could be a key demand driver to support a more resilient solar industry and reduce Europe’s reliance on Chinese products.

The European Commission said that 30% of yearly auction volumes must meet these criteria from 30 December 2025. Italy’s auction scheme is ahead of the curve, and will be followed by similar programmes in other member states.

From 30 December, NZIA-compliant auctions have to allocate some of their available contracts to projects which use non-Chinese components, including solar modules and cells and other components like inverters. Prospective participants in the auction must prove the provenance of their components and ultimately include at least four key components that are non-Chinese to show meaningful supply chain diversity.

The GSE said it would announce further details of the tender on 15 December 2025., potentially including specific recipients and component suppliers or countries of origin.

The first FER-X auction closed with over 12GW of renewable energy bids, 10GW of which were for solar PV capacity. That auction did not employ NZIA criteria.

France awards C&I solar tender

Meanwhile, the French Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition announced the results of its latest corporate & industrial (C&I) rooftop solar tender this week. It awarded 300.9MW of new capacity of projects over 500kW in size, having called for 300MW, indicating the popularity of the tender scheme.

The eleventh round of the auction closed with 129 successful project allocations for an average price of €96.48/MWh (US$111/MWh). This is a slight price increase from the previous round and a significant increase in awarded capacity, up from 191MW in the tenth tender.

Seine-et-Marne, outside Paris, was awarded the most successful capacity of any region, with 24.24MW across 77 projects. The northeaster region of Moselle had the second-most capacity, 18.68MW across 57 projects, and Bouches-du-Rhône in the south was third, with 17.06MW for 13 projects.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.
Chinese polysilicon producers see improved profits, module makers still struggling

November 6, 2025
Third-quarter results show a clear split in the fortunes of China's leading polysilicon and module producers, writes Carrie Xiao.
Rooftop solar installation.

European PV module prices stabilise 'at the bottom' in October

November 6, 2025
The low volatility displayed in PV module prices in Europe has reached a sustained equilibrium between production and demand in October, according to online solar marketplace sun.store.
Owen High Res
Has the time once again arrived for utility-scale silicon carbide?

November 6, 2025
PV Talk: Owen Schelenz of GE Vernova explains why silicon carbide power conversion technology is once again on the agenda for utility solar.
A Toyo Solar manufacturing plant.

Voltec Solar and Toyo ink TOPCon PV cell supply deal

November 5, 2025
Voltec Solar has signed a supply deal to use solar cells produced by Toyo Solar in its solar modules produced in France.
The two companies share a longstanding partnership, having jointly delivered several major solar projects across the Southwestern, South Central, and Mountain West regions of the US. Image: SOLV Energy.

Solv Energy to build 209MW Texas solar project for Sol Systems

November 5, 2025
IPP Sol Systems has selected Solv Energy as the EPC services provider for a 209MW solar PV plant in Texas, US. 
Image: Anker SOLIX.
Anker SOLIX on surviving 55°C heat and coastal corrosion in Australian conditions

November 5, 2025
PV Tech spoke with Symons Xie, general manager of Anker SOLIX APAC, at All-Energy Australia 2025, where the organisation outlined its strategy for establishing a major presence in Australia's rapidly growing home battery and energy storage market.

South Africa to add 28.7GW of new solar PV generation capacity by 2039

GCL expands Indonesian footprint with 200MW solar project agreements

Australia mandates three-hour free solar electricity for households from 2026

Digging into delamination distress: Why too many PV modules are failing at the edges

What does the upcoming Section 232 on polysilicon need to answer?

Voltec Solar and Toyo ink TOPCon PV cell supply deal

