Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Italy receives 10GW of solar PV bids in FER X auction, opens second auction

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Fixing the renewable energy data mess

Features, Guest Blog

Italy receives 10GW of solar PV bids in FER X auction, opens second auction

News

Sunrun raises US$510 million in securitisation

News

Statkraft to sell 1.5GW Indian renewables portfolio to Serentica

News

Australian start-up wins funding to commercialise daylight solar inspection technology

News

UK charts path to trebling solar by 2030

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Australia: installed rooftop solar reaches 26.8GW in H1 2025

News

Vikram Solar, AB Energia ink 200MW TOPCon module supply deal

News

Celsia seeks US$1.2 billion investment for 1.2GW solar and wind portfolio

News

BSW-Solar calls for simplified grid access for German solar and storage projects

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The second auction seeks PV projects with solar cells, modules and inverters not originating from China. Image: Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

Italy’s latest renewable energy tender has received 12GW of bids, of which the majority, 10GW, came from solar PV.

Held by Italy’s energy management agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), this is the first auction under the transitional FER X decree, which seeks to attract renewables under a Contract for Difference. The government unveiled in July 2025 that it had received over 1,300 expressions of interest for solar PV with a combined 17.5GW of capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

For comparison, the previous tenders, before the FER X decree, ended up awarding 278.5MW and 321.6MW of solar PV, respectively.

“The result of this first round confirms the strong interest of operators towards renewables and the solidity of the regulatory framework we have built,” said the Italian Minister of Energy, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

The government set a threshold of up to 8GW available for solar PV to be awarded in the auction, while the minimum threshold is set at 600MW. The strike price for the auction has been set at €76.369/MWh (US$89.3/MWh), with a maximum and minimum strike price of €90.689/MWh and €62.05/MWh, respectively.

In a conversation with PV Tech Premium last week, Patrizio Donati, co-founder and managing director at independent power producer, Terrawatt, told PV Tech that he was optimistic about the FER X decree and said it was a “great example” of how the government can help support the development of renewables in Italy. On top of covering the FER X decree, Donati also spoke about the suitable areas decree and how companies are navigating through the legislative hurdles affecting the Italian market.

Final results of the first FER X auction will be published on 11 December 2025.

Second auction opens tomorrow

Moreover, the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security recently updated the operating rules (in Italian) for the second auction under the FER X decree. This other auction is based on the provisions of the European Union’s Net Zero Industry Act, which aims to diversify the supply chain of solar products, mainly of Chinese origin.

This auction seeks to promote PV projects which use non-Chinese-made solar cells, modules and inverters and at least one other component of a solar system (i.e. tracker, solar glass or foundation). This second tender seeks up to 1.6GW of solar PV capacity, with a minimum of 200MW allocated.

Expressions of interest will be open from 16 September 2025 until 26 September 2025. Details for the auction can be accessed here (in Italian).

auction and tender, fer x, GSE, italy, nzia, utility-scale solar

Read Next

The projects are in Touba and Laboa and include the construction of 17 km of power transmission lines. Image: Unsplash

Italy: ‘Right now, it doesn’t make sense to invest in co-located storage’

September 11, 2025
The absence of negative pricing in Italy undermines the case for co-located solar storage, the co-founder of Italian IPP Terrawatt has said.
Headshot_Patrick-Donati
Premium

Navigating Italy’s PV project development maze

September 10, 2025
PV Talk: Italy’s new CfD policy offers clear support for solar developers in an otherwise uncertain legislative landscape, says Terrawatt's Patrizio Donati.
Iberdrola's Camino solar project in the US.

Iberdrola signs 77MW PPA with Italian retailer Selex

September 9, 2025
Iberdrola has signed a 77MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Italian grocery retail group Selex Gruppo Commerciale.
Chart: Crux

US clean energy tax credit monetisation to reach up to US$60 billion in 2025 – Crux

September 9, 2025
The US is forecast to reach between US$55-60 billion in clean energy tax credit monetisation in 2025, according to a report from clean energy financing technology platform Crux.
Image: EnergyCo.

Australia’s NEM sets new renewable energy record with solar PV providing 17GW

September 9, 2025
Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) broke records yesterday when renewables supplied 76.4% of total electricity demand, with solar power contributing nearly 60% of the record-breaking clean energy mix.
A 2.2MWp solar project in France. Image: Apex Energies.

France awards 971MW of ground-mount solar in latest tender

September 8, 2025
France has awarded 971MW of ground-mount solar capacity, to 165 projects, in the eighth round of the PPE2 PV tender.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Celsia seeks US$1.2 billion investment for 1.2GW solar and wind portfolio

News

Statkraft to sell 1.5GW Indian renewables portfolio to Serentica

News

Curtailment of Voltalia’s Brazil fleet reaches 14%

News

Italy receives 10GW of solar PV bids in FER X auction, opens second auction

News

Risk aversion and market pressures: inside Georgia Power’s latest IRP

Features, Interviews

ACME secures US$43 million financing for 400MW project in Rajasthan

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.