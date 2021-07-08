Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Italy’s Terna outlines US$21bn grid investment plan to support renewables integration

By Jules Scully
Grids, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

BlackRock to support renewables in emerging markets with US$250m capital raise

News

Generac takes aim at microinverter market with Chilicon Power acquisition

News

Italy’s Terna outlines US$21bn grid investment plan to support renewables integration

News

Sembcorp’s 60MW floating PV plant in Singapore now online using Trina modules

News

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

News

Positive outlook for financing floating solar projects in Southeast Asia

News

SmartestEnergy Australia strikes 500GWh PPA with Australian investor PAG

News

VIDEO: Tapping into Europe’s floating solar opportunity

Featured Articles, Features

AES to close 1.1GW of coal in Chile amidst renewables shift

News

R.Power enters Germany with co-development deal for 80MWp of solar

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Investments will help to integrate energy from projects in the south of Italy with consumption centres in the north. Image: European Energy.

Italy’s transmission system operator Terna will invest €18.1 billion (US$21.4 billion) in the next ten years to strengthen the country’s grid and support the integration of new clean energy projects.

To reach Italy’s energy transition objectives, which include a target of 51GW of installed solar PV by 2030, the construction of infrastructure at a level that hasn’t been seen in the country for decades will be required, the company said.

Investments will aim to integrate energy produced by solar and wind projects in the south with consumption centres in the north as well as enhance connections between the mainland and islands.

Terna, which will also look to strengthen interconnection with neighbouring countries, said its plan will make it possible to reduce carbon emissions by 5.6 million tonnes per year, almost double the figure of its previous plan.

“Thanks to the commitment of all our people, we will be able to develop an electricity system that is increasingly efficient, sustainable and ‘green’,” said CEO Stefano Donnarumma.

Among the infrastructure projects include the €3.7 billion Tyrrhenian Link, a 500kV high voltage direct current link that will connect Sardinia to Sicily and the latter to Italy’s mainland. As well as enabling the development of renewables, it will contribute to the phase-out of coal-fired power plants in Sardinia and allow for the retirement of thermoelectric plants in Sicily.

Additionally, the 380kV Bolano-Paradiso 2 connection between Sicily and Calabria will allow the exchange of electricity between the island and mainland to be increased to a total of 2GW, benefiting the development of clean energy developments planned for the south of the country.

As it aims to support Italy’s role in becoming a Mediterranean electricity hub, Terna is planning a 1GW connection line between the country and Switzerland costing more than €1.2 billion as well as a 200km undersea cable with Greece that is expected to double the current exchange capacity between the two countries and encourage greater integration of renewables.

With Italy needing to add more than 7GW of clean energy capacity per year to reach its targets under the European Green Deal, a coalition of trade associations including SolarPower Europe earlier this week called on the Italian government to simplify permitting rules to speed up solar deployment.

Other recent developments in the country’s PV sector have seen utility A2A partner with investment house Ardian to establish a renewables platform, while oil company Eni has created a joint venture with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti that will aim to deploy 1GW of clean energy by 2025.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy transition, interconnection, italy, solar integration, transmission network, transmission system operator

Read Next

FINANCE ROUND-UP: Repsol closes Hecate deal, ForVEI II refinances 45MW of Italian solar, Aquila expands in Portugal

July 6, 2021
A round-up of the latest solar financing news, featuring Repsol’s move into the US renewables market, Aquila’s latest acquisition in Portugal and VivoPower taking full control of its US PV development portfolio.

Solar bodies pile pressure on Italian government to simplify permit process

July 5, 2021
SolarPower Europe has joined calls for the Italian government to adopt a more ambitious Simplification Decree to speed up renewable deployment and reach its clean energy targets

Residential and large-scale solar transforming how Australia’s energy market operates, says regulator

July 5, 2021
Australia’s electricity markets are undergoing a profound transformation from a centralised system of large fossil fuel plants towards an array of smaller-scale, widely dispersed solar and wind generators, grid-scale batteries and demand response, according to a new report from the Australian Energy Regulator.

Existing SEEM proposal insufficient for Southeast US region, say ACORE and SEIA chiefs

June 29, 2021
Current proposals for the Southeast Energy Exchange Market (SEEM) are not up to scratch and fall short of what is needed if the region is to meet its clean energy goals

India’s Reliance aims to enable at least 100GW of solar through new renewables push

June 25, 2021
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries will construct an integrated PV module factory and look to enable more than 100GW of solar by 2030 as part of a US$10.1 billion clean energy plan.

Michigan utility plans 8GW of solar as part of coal phaseout strategy

June 24, 2021
Michigan utility Consumers Energy has revealed plans to build nearly 8GW of solar by 2040 as part of efforts to accelerate its transition away from coal.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sembcorp’s 60MW floating PV plant in Singapore now online using Trina modules

News

New study compares large, oversized modules in dynamic and static load tests

News

R.Power enters Germany with co-development deal for 80MWp of solar

News

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

News

Vietnam remains hugely promising solar market, but cost of capital hurdles remain

News

EQT acquires solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021