Alpex Solar commissions 2.2GW solar cell plant in Uttar Pradesh

Indian solar manufacturer Alpex Solar has inaugurated a 2.2GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) G12R solar cell manufacturing facility at the Kosi-Kotwan Industrial Area in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
The 900,000 square foot facility is the first integrated TOPCon giga-scale manufacturing line in Uttar Pradesh, according to Alpex Solar. The facility will manufacture G12R TOPCon cells, with Alpex targeting higher-efficiency and higher-power products for the domestic solar market.
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The move expands Alpex Solar’s manufacturing capabilities beyond PV modules and supports its integrated portfolio spanning solar cells, modules, EPC services, solar pumps and aluminium frames.
Monica Sehgal, whole-time director, Alpex Solar Limited, said: “The 2.2GW TOPCon cell facility represents a strategic investment in expanding our manufacturing depth and creating greater value across the solar PV value chain. Vertical integration will give us greater control over critical inputs, technology, and quality, while improving our ability to respond to evolving market requirements.”
The company said the Kosi-Kotwan site will strengthen its backward-integration strategy while supporting the development of solar manufacturing capacity in Uttar Pradesh.
The company announced the plant in 2024 with an investment of INR6.42 billion (US$76 million). Recently, the manufacturer applied to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for the inclusion of this manufacturing facility in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II.
Alpex Solar, incorporated in 1993 and headquartered in Greater Noida, entered solar panel manufacturing in 2007.
The company currently operates 1.2GW of annual solar PV module manufacturing capacity, which is being expanded to 3.6GW through ongoing expansion across its Greater Noida facilities. Its combined manufacturing footprint spans approximately 212,000 square feet across Unit I (Surajpur Industrial Area) and Unit V (Ecotech, Greater Noida).
The company is expanding its existing operations in Greater Noida with five new manufacturing units across Greater Noida, Kosi-Kotwan and Madhya Pradesh. It is also planning a 5GW annual ingot and wafer manufacturing facility, with both the new manufacturing units and ingot and wafer lines expected to be operational by 2030.