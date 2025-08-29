JA Solar launches DesertBlue module for desert and semi-arid markets

It also offers 14% less power loss in sandstorms and improved thermal stability, generating 0.6% more power at 85 degrees Celsius. JA Solar estimates that for utility-scale projects, the use of DesertBlue modules reduces upfront costs, cuts cleaning operating expenses by up to US$980,000 over 25 years and has shown a 4.5% higher energy yield in field trials.

Yang Aiqing, executive president of JA Solar, said, “By directly addressing the unique challenges of desert deployment, we enable customers worldwide to unlock the full potential of renewable energy in regions considered too hostile for large-scale solar PV projects.”

JA Solar’s strategy focuses on boosting module efficiency and tailoring products to challenging environments. Zi Ouyang, chief technology officer, JA Solar, told PV Tech Premium the company is fine-tuning designs for scenarios such as dust, high altitude, extreme cold and high humidity to ensure reliability and performance.

This series follows JA Solar’s DeepBlue line of modules. According to the company, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro is designed for coastal conditions with high humidity, salinity, strong winds and dust, offering durability that helps lower project capex.

In July 2025, JA Solar signed a deal to supply 1GW of these modules to Masdar for the Banka and Bilasuvar solar projects in Azerbaijan.