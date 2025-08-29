Subscribe To Premium
JA Solar launches DesertBlue module for desert and semi-arid markets

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Manufacturing, Modules
Central & East Asia, Asia & Oceania

News

Verano Energy secures financing for 83MW/660MWh solar-plus-storage project in Chile

News

UK solar generation hits record 9.91TWh in the first six months of 2025

News

kWh Analytics launches new renewable energy insurance cover for severe storms

News

US grid reforms have boosted project agreement rates – Wood Mackenzie

News

Meridian, Nova break ground on 400MW New Zealand solar plant

News

‘A material shift’: US solar developers respond to stricter ‘start of construction’ rules

Features, Interviews

Thailand launches 280MW floating PV tender

News

Egypt to build 4GW solar, 1GWh battery storage manufacturing facility

News

‘Latin American solar sector stands at a pivotal moment’ – SolarPower Europe

News
JA Solar estimates that its DesertBlue modules cut cleaning expenses by up to US$980,000 over 25 years. Image: JA Solar.

Chinese module maker JA Solar has launched DesertBlue, a PV module designed for desert and semi-arid regions. 

According to the firm, the module is designed for harsh environments, cutting dust-related transmittance loss by 32% and extending module life by five years. The module has a power output of up to 650W with a 24% conversion efficiency.

It also offers 14% less power loss in sandstorms and improved thermal stability, generating 0.6% more power at 85 degrees Celsius. JA Solar estimates that for utility-scale projects, the use of DesertBlue modules reduces upfront costs, cuts cleaning operating expenses by up to US$980,000 over 25 years and has shown a 4.5% higher energy yield in field trials. 

Yang Aiqing, executive president of JA Solar, said, “By directly addressing the unique challenges of desert deployment, we enable customers worldwide to unlock the full potential of renewable energy in regions considered too hostile for large-scale solar PV projects.” 

JA Solar’s strategy focuses on boosting module efficiency and tailoring products to challenging environments. Zi Ouyang, chief technology officer, JA Solar, told PV Tech Premium the company is fine-tuning designs for scenarios such as dust, high altitude, extreme cold and high humidity to ensure reliability and performance. 

This series follows JA Solar’s DeepBlue line of modules. According to the company, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro is designed for coastal conditions with high humidity, salinity, strong winds and dust, offering durability that helps lower project capex. 

In July 2025, JA Solar signed a deal to supply 1GW of these modules to Masdar for the Banka and Bilasuvar solar projects in Azerbaijan.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
china, DesertBlue, ja solar, module, module efficiency, solar pv

