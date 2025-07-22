Subscribe To Premium
JA Solar to supply 1GW of modules to Masdar for Azerbaijan projects

By Shreeyashi Ojha
JA Solar to supply 1GW of modules to Masdar for Azerbaijan projects

US polysilicon import probe is solar industry’s ‘biggest supply vulnerability’ – Wood Mackenzie

Zelestra completes 435MWdc solar project in India

Australia’s NEM sees ‘record-breaking’ surge in renewables and energy storage assets

Corning acquires JA Solar 2GW US module assembly plant

Primergy starts commercial operations at 408MWac Ash Creek Solar project in Texas

Enfinity Global sells 49% stake in 402MW Italian solar portfolio to SOFAZ

Xcel Energy to build 2GW of renewables in Texas and New Mexico

California Energy Commission awards US$4 million grant to Tandem PV for perovskite-silicon testing

Acciona Energía breaks ground on 178MW solar PV plant in Peru

The Changan Ford 20MW distributed PV project of Guangzhou Development New Energy Incorporation in Chongqing. Image: JA Solar.
Once operational, the projects are expected to generate around 1.53 billion kWh of clean electricity annually. Image: JA Solar.

Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar will supply 1GW of solar modules to UAE state-owned power company Masdar for two projects in Azerbaijan. 

As per the agreement, JA Solar will provide DeepBlue 4.0 Pro PV modules for the Banka and Bilasuvar solar power projects being developed by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar). 

According to Masdar, the Banka and Bilasuvar projects are the largest utility-scale solar developments in Azerbaijan. Once operational, the projects are expected to generate around 1.53 billion kWh of clean electricity annually. 

JA Solar says its DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules are built for challenging coastal conditions, including high humidity, salinity, strong winds, and dust. The company makes claims about the modules’ durability against extreme weather and corrosion, which it says can help lower the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE). 

Founded in 2006 as a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, Masdar had a global renewable energy portfolio of 51GW as of the end of 2024. The company aims to expand its portfolio to 100 GW by 2030. 

Recently, Masdar, along with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Platinum Hawk, and ReNew CEO Sumant Sinha, made a non-binding final offer to acquire the remaining shares of Indian renewable energy developer ReNew for US$8.00 per share in cash.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
