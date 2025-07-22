JA Solar to supply 1GW of modules to Masdar for Azerbaijan projects

According to Masdar, the Banka and Bilasuvar projects are the largest utility-scale solar developments in Azerbaijan. Once operational, the projects are expected to generate around 1.53 billion kWh of clean electricity annually.

JA Solar says its DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules are built for challenging coastal conditions, including high humidity, salinity, strong winds, and dust. The company makes claims about the modules’ durability against extreme weather and corrosion, which it says can help lower the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE).

Founded in 2006 as a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, Masdar had a global renewable energy portfolio of 51GW as of the end of 2024. The company aims to expand its portfolio to 100 GW by 2030.

Recently, Masdar, along with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Platinum Hawk, and ReNew CEO Sumant Sinha, made a non-binding final offer to acquire the remaining shares of Indian renewable energy developer ReNew for US$8.00 per share in cash.