RUMSL launches 50MW and 200MW solar-storage tenders

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RUMSL said the tenders are the country’s first “truly technology-agnostic” solar-plus-storage projects, allowing developers to deploy battery energy storage systems (BESS), pumped storage projects (PSP) or other storage technologies located anywhere in India.

According to RUMSL, the projects are intended to maintain the same level of power supply during both solar generation hours and peak demand periods to optimise transmission capacity utilisation.

Developers will have the option to locate project components either within or outside a designated solar park. For projects located within the park, RUMSL will provide land and evacuation infrastructure connected to the state transmission utility (STU). Developers choosing to build outside the park will be responsible for arranging land and transmission infrastructure themselves.

For inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected projects, transmission charges and losses will be factored into bids to enable comparison based on landed tariff at the state grid boundary, the company added.

RUMSL said the initiative builds on the state’s previous experience with the Morena solar-plus-storage project as well as the Rewa and Agar-Shajapur-Neemuch (ASN) solar projects, which achieved record-low tariffs.

RUMSL said the projects could pave the way for future developments capable of supplying flat power output for 24 hours.

Interested bidders can register through the tender portal and download request for proposal (RFP) documents. Pre-bid meetings for both projects are scheduled to take place on 29 May 2026 at MP Bhawan in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.