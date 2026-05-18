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RUMSL launches 50MW and 200MW solar-storage tenders

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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Solar panels in India.
The projects will supply four-hour and six-hour peak-period power alongside daytime solar generation to the state grid. Image: Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Indian public solar developer Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) has issued a tender for two solar-plus-storage projects in India designed to provide power supply during peak demand periods.

The projects, with contracted capacities of 50MW and 200MW respectively, will supply four-hour and six-hour peak-period power alongside daytime solar generation to the state grid.

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RUMSL said the tenders are the country’s first “truly technology-agnostic” solar-plus-storage projects, allowing developers to deploy battery energy storage systems (BESS), pumped storage projects (PSP) or other storage technologies located anywhere in India.

According to RUMSL, the projects are intended to maintain the same level of power supply during both solar generation hours and peak demand periods to optimise transmission capacity utilisation.

Developers will have the option to locate project components either within or outside a designated solar park. For projects located within the park, RUMSL will provide land and evacuation infrastructure connected to the state transmission utility (STU). Developers choosing to build outside the park will be responsible for arranging land and transmission infrastructure themselves.

For inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected projects, transmission charges and losses will be factored into bids to enable comparison based on landed tariff at the state grid boundary, the company added.

RUMSL said the initiative builds on the state’s previous experience with the Morena solar-plus-storage project as well as the Rewa and Agar-Shajapur-Neemuch (ASN) solar projects, which achieved record-low tariffs.

RUMSL said the projects could pave the way for future developments capable of supplying flat power output for 24 hours.

Interested bidders can register through the tender portal and download request for proposal (RFP) documents. Pre-bid meetings for both projects are scheduled to take place on 29 May 2026 at MP Bhawan in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

india, madhya pradesh, pv power plants, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited, solar plus storage, solar pv, tender

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