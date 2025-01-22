JA Solar supplies 1GW n-type modules to giant Chinese desert PV site

The company began shipments to the project in early 2024, with completion announced today.

An October 2023 post from the Shanghai Metals Market says that the Inner Mongolia Electric Power Energy Co. established a joint venture to build the Ulan Buh New Energy Base. The announcement says that the project will comprise 3.5GW of wind power and 8.5GW of solar PV capacity.

The Ulan Buh desert covers roughly 14,000 square kilometres of Inner Mongolia and, according to Chinese media, there have been efforts to “green” the area and reduce its desertification. Based on satellite images, there are already a number of large PV installations in the northeast area of the desert. The shade cast by solar modules can theoretically be used to encourage plant growth and irrigation in desert areas.

A JA Solar subsidiary was recently added to the US Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) entity list based on evidence that it sources polysilicon from the Xinjiang region of China. Xinjiang has been associated with alleged forced labour practices enacted by the Chinese state.

Following the UFLPA announcement, the Solar Stewardship Initiative – an industry traceability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) scheme founded by trade body SolarPower Europe – suspended JA Solar’s membership, pending an investigation.