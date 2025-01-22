Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

JA Solar supplies 1GW n-type modules to giant Chinese desert PV site

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

JA Solar supplies 1GW n-type modules to giant Chinese desert PV site

News

Report: Texas counties can receive US$18.8 million in tax revenue from a 100MW solar project

News

China hits another record high with 277.17GW of new PV in 2024

News

Belectric takes on its largest European PV project with 189MW Netherlands build

News

US DOE loans US$1.2 billion for Puerto Rico PV/BESS as Biden administration ends

News

First Solar, Terrasmart claim ‘comprehensive’ US-made tracker and module partnership

News

Towards a more transparent supply chain for critical clean energy minerals

Features, Editors' Blog

TSE raises €100 million to develop 120MW of French solar capacity

News

Sembcorp launches solar-plus-storage site set to power Indonesia’s new capital city

News

Report: US and China ‘prepared’ for global supply chain disruption following Trump election

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The company began shipments to the project in early 2024, with completion announced today. Image: Wesley Tingey via Unsplash.

Major Chinese solar manufacturer JA Solar has delivered n-type solar modules to a 1GW solar PV project in China’s Ulan Buh desert.

JA said the Ulan Buh Desert Northeast New Energy Base is ultimately planned to be a 12GW solar and wind power hub in the Chinese autonomous region of Inner Mongolia. The first, 1GW ‘pilot project’ will be powered by JA’s n-type modules.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company began shipments to the project in early 2024, with completion announced today.

An October 2023 post from the Shanghai Metals Market says that the Inner Mongolia Electric Power Energy Co. established a joint venture to build the Ulan Buh New Energy Base. The announcement says that the project will comprise 3.5GW of wind power and 8.5GW of solar PV capacity.

The Ulan Buh desert covers roughly 14,000 square kilometres of Inner Mongolia and, according to Chinese media, there have been efforts to “green” the area and reduce its desertification. Based on satellite images, there are already a number of large PV installations in the northeast area of the desert. The shade cast by solar modules can theoretically be used to encourage plant growth and irrigation in desert areas.

A JA Solar subsidiary was recently added to the US Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) entity list based on evidence that it sources polysilicon from the Xinjiang region of China. Xinjiang has been associated with alleged forced labour practices enacted by the Chinese state.

Following the UFLPA announcement, the Solar Stewardship Initiative – an industry traceability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) scheme founded by trade body SolarPower Europe – suspended JA Solar’s membership, pending an investigation.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
china, ja solar, pv modules, pv power plants

Read Next

Solar panels above a fishery site in China

China hits another record high with 277.17GW of new PV in 2024

January 22, 2025
China’s total PV capacity reached 886.66GW at the end of 2024, an increase of 45.5% on 2023 when cumulative installations stood at 609.49GW.
BELECTRIC_Eekerpolder_Projekt-Tramm-Goethen-scaled-1

Belectric takes on its largest European PV project with 189MW Netherlands build

January 22, 2025
Belectric is set to build what it says will be both the largest PV project in the Netherlands and that the company has built in Europe.
Sunnova in Puerto Rico.

US DOE loans US$1.2 billion for Puerto Rico PV/BESS as Biden administration ends

January 22, 2025
The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) announced two conditional commitments and one loan closing in Puerto Rico, totalling over US$1.2 billion.
Image: Terrasmart

First Solar, Terrasmart claim ‘comprehensive’ US-made tracker and module partnership

January 22, 2025
The firms say their tech can “confidently” meet domestic content bonus requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
Image-of-Sembcopr-indonesia-solar-plus-storage-site-Image-Sembcorp-LinkedIn

Sembcorp launches solar-plus-storage site set to power Indonesia’s new capital city

January 21, 2025
A new 50MW solar-plus-storage plant near Indonesia's new capital city, Nusantara, on the island of Borneo, has been opened by a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered engineering firm Sembcorp.
A Heliene manufacturing plant.

Report: US and China ‘prepared’ for global supply chain disruption following Trump election

January 21, 2025
The majority of American and Chinese companies are “prepared” for global supply chain disruption following the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

What Trump’s executive orders mean for US solar PV

News

Why experts raised eyebrows when REC Silicon abandoned US polysilicon production

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

PV downturn laid bare in Chinese preliminary 2024 financials

News

Report: US and China ‘prepared’ for global supply chain disruption following Trump election

News

Sembcorp launches solar-plus-storage site set to power Indonesia’s new capital city

News

Malaysia opens tender seeking 2GW of large-scale and floating solar PV

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.