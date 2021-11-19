JA Solar to build 5GW module facility, 2GW hybrid renewables project in Liaoning

The module facility will be developed alongside a 2GW solar-wind hybrid project. Image: JA Solar.

JA Solar has revealed plans to build a 5GW module assembly plant in Chaoyang City, Liaoning Province.

In a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange earlier this week, JA confirmed it had signed an agreement with the local government of Chaoyang City to develop a 5GW module assembly factory and a 2GW hybrid wind and solar power project.

Dubbed the ‘Jiaoyang Chaoyang Comprehensive New Energy Industrial Base’, the facility is expected to require a total investment of RMB10 billion (US$1.56 billion). Of that figure, around RMB1 billion (US$156 million) is required for the manufacturing base, the statement read.

Construction of both projects is to be conducted in phases and will be completed within five years.

News of the module facility follows JA Solar announcing a series of investments into its manufacturing capacity across the value chain, from polysilicon ingots and wafers to cells and modules.

In August this year the ‘Solar Module Super League’ member revealed it was to invest RMB5 billion in upstream polysilicon ingot and wafer projects after witnessing its operating costs soar in the first half of the year, and is a co-investor – alongside JinkoSolar – in a polysilicon production facility being brought forward by Xinte Energy.