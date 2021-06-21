Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

JinkoSolar, JA Solar line up priority polysilicon supply through Xinte deal

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

JinkoSolar, JA Solar line up priority polysilicon supply through Xinte deal

News

Australian renewable hydrogen hub blocked by federal government

News

IKEA and Rockefeller team up to launch US$1 billion distributed energy initiative

News

Through gales and hail: Best preparations for solar under extreme weather

Featured Articles, Features

UK ROUND-UP: Solar Energy UK calls for 40GW target; Utility Solar Summit highlights post-subsidy strength

News

FERC seeks to establish Federal-State task force to support US transmission development

News

Australian town powered with 100% renewable energy using microgrid

News

Acciona renewables unit valued at US$11.6bn ahead of IPO

News

Nordic investors team up with Indian IPP for 250MW solar plant in Rajasthan

News

Lightsource BP’s latest acquisition brings Spanish pipeline to 3GW

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Raw polysilicon set for refining at a Xinte Energy facility. Image: Xinte Energy.

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) members JinkoSolar and JA Solar are to invest in polysilicon provider Xinte Energy’s 100,000 ton facility in Inner Mongolia, receiving priority access to the polysilicon produced as a result.

A filing issued to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday (18 June 2021) revealed the proposed deal, under which JinkoSolar and JA Solar would both invest in Xinte’s Inner Mongolia Xinte subsidiary, which is to house the new facility. Jinko and JA would both hold 9% equity stakes in Inner Mongolia Xinte as a result.

Under the terms of the prospective deal, which is subject to approval by Xinte’s board, both JinkoSolar and JA Solar would receive priority access to the polysilicon produced at the facility. This access would be related to a more definitive sales agreement to be signed by Inner Mongolia Xinte and the SMSL duo, with a supply framework set to be signed on 18 July 2021.

All polysilicon sold to investors would follow existing market pricing principles, however higher prices will not be set for connected parties, Xinte said.

While polysilicon price increases have stabilised in recent weeks – staying at ~RMB206/kg (~US$31/kg) – concerns remain over the industry’s mid-term ability to meet demand for the raw material.

Last week Xinte unveiled plans to sell nearly 180 million shares, the significant majority of which are to be procured by existing main shareholder TBEA, in a bid to raise up to RMB2 billion to help accelerate development of the polysilicon production facility in Inner Mongolia.

Construction of the 100,000 ton facility is slated to start this quarter and take 18 months to complete.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
finance, investment, ja solar, jinkosolar, polysilicon, xinte energy co

Read Next

IKEA and Rockefeller team up to launch US$1 billion distributed energy initiative

June 21, 2021
Retail giant IKEA and the Rockefeller Foundation have today announced the creation of a US$1 billion initiative to catalyse investments in distributed renewable energy (DRE).

Acciona renewables unit valued at US$11.6bn ahead of IPO

June 18, 2021
Spanish utility Acciona has set a price range for its planned initial public offering (IPO) of its renewables division of up to €29.76 (US$35.36), potentially valuing the business unit at as much as €9.8 billion (US$11.6 billion).

US ROUND-UP: Sunnova lauds new securitisation, US Air Force Base to receive solar install

June 16, 2021
A round-up of the latest stories from the US solar market, featuring news of Sunnova’s latest securitisation, Ameresco’s installation of solar at a US Air Force Base and Extensible Energy’s latest capital investment.

Xinte Energy plots share issue to pay down new polysilicon facility

June 15, 2021
Xinte Energy has unveiled plans to sell nearly 180 million shares in the company to raise funds for a new 100,000 ton polysilicon production facility.

‘The status quo is no longer going to cut it’: Investor confidence sky high but ACORE calls on solar funds go further still

June 15, 2021
The confidence of renewable energy investors and developers stands at an “all-time high”, a new report by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) claims, however investment must surge in the coming years if the US is to meet decarbonisation goals.

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

June 15, 2021
PV Tech’s Carrie Xiao provides an extensive overview of the solar modules on display at this year’s SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, comparing all of the major product launches, exhibitions and technologies that took centre stage.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

UK ROUND-UP: Solar Energy UK calls for 40GW target; Utility Solar Summit highlights post-subsidy strength

News

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Diode Ventures announces financial close of utility-scale solar farm in Texas

News

Australian town powered with 100% renewable energy using microgrid

News

FERC seeks to establish Federal-State task force to support US transmission development

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021