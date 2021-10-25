Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Japan’s policymakers approve higher 2030 renewable energy target

By Andy Colthorpe
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Japan’s policymakers approve higher 2030 renewable energy target

News

Alight to build ‘Sweden’s largest solar farms’, signs PPAs

News

NextEra Energy Resources adds 515MW of solar to backlog in Q3

News

US DOE unveils support for solar PV project lifespan, advanced materials research

News

Essentia Energia begins operations at Brazil’s ‘second largest’ solar project

News

Lowest solar bid in Spain’s renewables auction 64% higher than previous round

Editors' Blog, Features

Statkraft scenario calls for greater climate action with green hydrogen a crucial component

News

Distributed energy the future of solar in China

News

US ROUND-UP: Cypress Creek closes financing on 270MW project, SolarEdge launches residential battery

News

PV Price Watch: China’s power restrictions may end in Q1 but don’t expect poly prices to fall

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Ground-mounted large-scale solar PV plant in Japan. Image: Vena Energy.

The Cabinet of Japan’s government has approved a plan to raise the national target for renewable energy in the electricity generation mix to between 36% and 38% by 2030. 

On Friday, the Cabinet gave its official approval to the 6th Strategic Energy Plan, which was presented in its draft form in late July, after the government Advisory Committee for Natural Resources and Energy began deliberations in October 2020. 

The plan was formulated with the key themes of setting out a path towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 — in line with the government policy target — and ensuring stable energy supply at the lowest possible costs. The strategic energy plans are formulated on a regular basis with the 4th and 5th editions enacted in 2014 and 2018.

About 18% of Japan’s electricity came from renewables in the 2019 Japanese financial year (JFY2019). The emphasis on increasing that share is on solar, onshore wind and offshore wind. Targets previously put in place would have raised renewables to 22% – 24% of the electricity mix.

According to official statistics, compiled by the Japanese non-profit Renewable Energy Institute, there were 48GW of solar PV installations of 10kW capacity or greater in operation and 19GW under development by the end of the JFY2020. There were 7.7GW of solar PV systems under 10kW capacity in operation and 0.2GW in development. 

Since then total installed figures are thought to have exceeded 70GW. Both larger and smaller-scale market segments have shown steady, if relatively slow, quarterly growth over the past couple of years. 

As PV Tech reported in July as the draft plan was published, the new target equates to around 108GW of solar PV. The government wants to achieve a 46% emissions reduction by 2030 compared with 2013 levels. Japan currently produces a large portion of its power through coal and natural gas, neither of which are sourced domestically and many nuclear power facilities remain shuttered since the incident at a plant following the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. 

After a feed-in tariff (FiT) regime among the most financially generous in the world kickstarted the market for large-scale solar, project tariff awards are now made through government auctions. Statistics from the Green Investment Promotion Organisation show the auctions have resulted in steady decreases in bidding and winning prices although the decreases appear to have flattened a little in the past year. 

In ‘Decarbonising Japan: Challenges and opportunities for large-scale solar PV,’ a feature article published earlier this year for our quarterly journal PV Tech Power, it was noted that 74.3GW of solar was approved under the FiT since its introduction in 2012. Of that, 50.2GW (68%) had been commissioned: the success rate for projects under 10kW was 97%, for projects above 10kW and under 2MW capacity between 70% and 80% had been commissioned. 

Yet only 42% of PV plants with planned capacity of 2MW or more had been built; just 9.2GW of a 21.9GW pipeline.   

Tokyo-headquartered solar industry analysis group RTS Corporation has found in its modelling that the country could achieve 

Suscribe to PV Tech Premium and / or PV Tech Power to read ‘Decarbonising Japan: Challenges and opportunities for large-scale solar PV’.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
cop26, decarbonisation, deployment target, energy security, japan, net zero, policy

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Lowest solar bid in Spain’s renewables auction 64% higher than previous round

October 22, 2021
Average winning solar bids in Spain’s renewables auction this week came in above those for wind as interest among PV bidders faltered against a backdrop of rising equipment costs and regulatory uncertainty.

Rio Tinto eyes 6GW of solar and wind as part of decarbonisation push

October 20, 2021
Mining company Rio Tinto is looking to deploy an additional 6GW of solar and wind in Australia as part of a new plan to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

Energy crises can be a boon for renewables but market intervention risk looms

October 19, 2021
Europe's energy crisis can be a boon for renewables deployment on the continent by bolstering business cases, but familiar foes such as grid constraints will still need to be hurdled in the coming years.

Industry: IEA ‘laying down a gauntlet’ for action with latest report

October 13, 2021
Calling for a three-fold increase in renewables investment in the next decade, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest edition of its World Energy Outlook, published today, has been largely welcomed by analysts and industry observers, who are urging world leaders to respond accordingly at the COP26 Climate Change Conference.

Solar and wind to dominate new installs but clean energy progress ‘still far too slow’ – IEA

October 13, 2021
While solar PV and wind deployment will far outstrip additions from other electricity sources over the next decade, clean energy progress is still lagging behind what is needed to put global emissions into sustained decline towards net zero, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.

China signals construction start of 100GW, first phase of desert renewables rollout

October 12, 2021
China has started building work on the first 100GW phase of a solar and wind buildout that is likely to see hundreds of gigawatts deployed in the country's desert regions.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Alight to build ‘Sweden’s largest solar farms’, signs PPAs

News

NextEra Energy Resources adds 515MW of solar to backlog in Q3

News

US DOE unveils support for solar PV project lifespan, advanced materials research

News

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

News

Distributed energy the future of solar in China

News

Lowest solar bid in Spain’s renewables auction 64% higher than previous round

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021