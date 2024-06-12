Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

JinkoSolar 182mm TOPCon module reaches 25.42% conversion efficiency

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Latest

JinkoSolar 182mm TOPCon module reaches 25.42% conversion efficiency

News

Origis Energy commissions 200MW New Mexico PV plant with Tri-state PPA

News

LBNL: Residential solar installations save US homes an average of US$1,987 on energy bills

News

RWE begins construction on 150MW Illinois PV plant

News

Canadian Solar launches 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in Texas

News

Complying with UL 3741: Are rooftop solar projects adequately protecting firefighters?

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

65MW solar PV and energy storage site granted planning consent in New Zealand

News

SIG secures debt facility to fund 1.97GW of new Polish solar projects

News

Indonesia to add 5.75GW rooftop solar PV between 2024 and 2028

News

Genneia invests US$250 million to build 270MW solar PV in Argentina

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
jinkosolar
Earlier this month JinkoSolar also reached a 33.24% power conversion efficiency with a TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell. Image: JinkoSolar

Solar PV manufacturer JinkoSolar has achieved a 25.42% conversion efficiency with an 182mm TOPCon module.

The module efficiency was tested by German testing company TÜV SÜD for 2m2 and above large-size solar modules.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Hao Jin, CTO at JinkoSolar, said: “Thanks to our talented R&D team, we have achieved another breakthrough in module conversion efficiency, leveraging our accumulated experience and continuous efforts in N-type technology R&D. We will continue to invest in R&D innovation and mass production capabilities and contribute to building a greener and more sustainable new energy structure with high-efficiency and reliable N-type product.”

This is the latest conversion efficiency improvement reached by the Chinese PV manufacturer this month. The company recently unveiled a TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with a power conversion efficiency of 33.24%, improving its previous record of 32.33%.

With TOPCon expected to lead the market share for modules – well above the 50% mark – for years to come, the technology still has room to increase its conversion efficiency, as shown by JinkoSolar’s latest achievement.

A recent blog post from Clean Energy Associates looked at the technological transition from passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) to TOPCon and the differences between both. Among other aspects explained in the article are that TOPCon has a 1-2% advantage in energy yield, depending on the location and is the most cost-effective n-type technology.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
182mm, conversion efficiency, jinkosolar, module efficiency, topcon, tuv sud

Read Next

The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Canadian Solar launches 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in Texas

June 12, 2024
Module manufacturer Canadian Solar has inaugurated its first production facility in the US with a 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant.
Workers installing a solar panel - Image: Ricardo Gomez Angel via Unsplash.

US solar module prices: ‘AD/CVD is freezing the market’, says Anza

June 11, 2024
The price of solar PV modules has hit bottom in the US, in response to the latest antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) petition and solar tariffs.
Image: JA Solar

Chinese solar manufacturers dominate Woodmac’s rankings, JA Solar takes top spot

June 11, 2024
JA Solar tops the list with the score of 82.9 out of 100, followed by Trina Solar (81.7), JinkoSolar (80.8) and Canadian Solar (78.5).
image-5
Premium

Bill of materials key to solving next-generation solar module failures

June 6, 2024
University of New South Wales' Bram Hoex discusses why stability is as important as the higher efficiencies offered by cell technologies such as TOPCon and HJT.
Solar PV TOPCon cell technology is expected to dominate the market share in the coming decade, says VDMA

ITRPV: 27% efficiency tandem modules to enter mass production in 2027

June 5, 2024
Silicon-based tandem solar cells and modules are expected to enter commercial production in 2027 with a module efficiency of 27%, according to the latest International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaic (ITRPV) published by German engineering association VDMA.
leapton energy

Leapton launches TOPCon module range, with maximum conversion efficiency of 22.95%

June 5, 2024
Leapton Energy has launched a series of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules with a maximum power conversion efficiency of 22.95%.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Chinese solar manufacturers dominate Woodmac’s rankings, JA Solar takes top spot

News

SIG secures debt facility to fund 1.97GW of new Polish solar projects

News

Water consumption for solar cell manufacturing could drop 79% with circular strategies

News

‘Without data you’re really shooting in the dark’: Jason Kaminsky on kWh Analytics’ sixth annual Solar Risk Assessment

News

Austria introduces “Made in Europe” solar subsidy bonus

News

Global clean tech at a crossroads: China’s overcapacity challenges western onshoring ambitions

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia
© Solar Media Limited 2024