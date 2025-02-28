JinkoSolar income falls 98.78% in 2024

The preliminary results published yesterday show Jinko Solar’s net income declining by 98.78% year-on-year (YoY) to RMB90.54 million (US$12.4 million), in line with its predictions from January which forecast income between RMB80 million and RMB 120 million.

Preliminary 2024 revenues were down 21.96% YoY to RMB92.62 billion (US$12.7 billion) and net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB1.02 billion (US$139 million). This is a 114.66% drop compared with the 2023 results.

The size of the global solar market continues to grow while the companies leading it post sustained losses and disappointing financial results. PV Tech head of research, Finlay Colville, diagnosed an environment of “chronic overinvestment” last year and forecasted potential insolvencies in the Chinese PV manufacturing industry over 2025.

In its preliminary results announcement, Jinko said: “Intensified supply-demand mismatches across the industry resulted in downward pressure on the prices of end products, posing significant challenges to profitability across the industrial chain.”

Ultimately, JinkoSolar and its major Chinese peers JA Solar, LONGi, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar and Tongwei are large enough that they will likely be able to sustain losses that would sink smaller firms. JinkoSolar is currently the largest solar module manufacturer by shipment volume. This may lead to some market consolidation around these companies, and Colville said he expects them to resume expanding their manufacturing capacity in 2026.

Recently, to respond to the low prices and oversupply, Chinese PV manufacturing firms have called for greater self-regulation and efforts to balance supply and demand. There are also reports that the criteria for domestic renewable energy auctions in China will change to discourage what has been described as “toxic” price competition.