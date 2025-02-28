Subscribe To Premium
JinkoSolar income falls 98.78% in 2024

By Will Norman
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

JinkoSolar income falls 98.78% in 2024

French IPP Apex Energies secures over €350 million to fund 400MW solar PV portfolio

Australian government seeks feedback on CIS WEM design in Western Australia

Higher cost of capital could knock 100GW off India’s 2030 renewable energy goals

China’s new PV installations forecast to reach up to 255GW in 2025

Daqo New Energy posts over US$200 million in losses in 2024

Meta, Microsoft secure PV agreements with Cypress Creek Renewables and Silicon Ranch

BP to reduce stake in Lightsource, ‘last ditch’ renewables retreat could face legal challenges

‘The pressure of profits is always the big challenge’: Astronergy looks back on 2024, and ahead to 2025

Carving a niche: SolarEdge on European solar potential

jinkosolar
Jinko’s results reflect the broader oversupply situation in the Chinese PV industry. Image: JinkoSolar

Chinese solar manufacturing giant JinkoSolar has published steeply declining incomes and revenues for its major operational subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co. (Jiangxi Jinko), over the full year 2024.

The decline reflects the broad trend across the solar manufacturing industry, where severe downward pressure on prices—brought about by an excess of product supply—has squeezed manufacturers’ margins and pushed some into the red.

The preliminary results published yesterday show Jinko Solar’s net income declining by 98.78% year-on-year (YoY) to RMB90.54 million (US$12.4 million), in line with its predictions from January which forecast income between RMB80 million and RMB 120 million.

Preliminary 2024 revenues were down 21.96% YoY to RMB92.62 billion (US$12.7 billion) and net loss attributable to shareholders was RMB1.02 billion (US$139 million). This is a 114.66% drop compared with the 2023 results.

The size of the global solar market continues to grow while the companies leading it post sustained losses and disappointing financial results. PV Tech head of research, Finlay Colville, diagnosed an environment of “chronic overinvestment” last year and forecasted potential insolvencies in the Chinese PV manufacturing industry over 2025.

In its preliminary results announcement, Jinko said: “Intensified supply-demand mismatches across the industry resulted in downward pressure on the prices of end products, posing significant challenges to profitability across the industrial chain.”

Ultimately, JinkoSolar and its major Chinese peers JA Solar, LONGi, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar and Tongwei are large enough that they will likely be able to sustain losses that would sink smaller firms. JinkoSolar is currently the largest solar module manufacturer by shipment volume. This may lead to some market consolidation around these companies, and Colville said he expects them to resume expanding their manufacturing capacity in 2026.

Recently, to respond to the low prices and oversupply, Chinese PV manufacturing firms have called for greater self-regulation and efforts to balance supply and demand. There are also reports that the criteria for domestic renewable energy auctions in China will change to discourage what has been described as “toxic” price competition.

