News

JinkoSolar launches next generation n-type Tiger Neo module range

By PV Tech
Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo range utilises n-type TOPCon technologies to boost efficiency and generation. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar has launched its new series of ultra-efficient, n-type PV modules, dubbed the Tiger Neo.

The new series adopts n-type tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology to deliver enhancements in performance, power, energy density and reliability, with a maximum power output of up to 620W in mass production, and conversion efficiency of up to 22.3%.

JinkoSolar’s n-type TOPCon technology provides about 5 – 6% more efficiency than mono PERC and between 3 – 4% more energy generation.

The Tiger Neo uses 182mm wafers and includes multi-busbar and half-cut cell technologies to reduce internal resistance loss. Meanwhile, its circular solder strip design increases optical gain to boost efficiency.

The module boasts a bifacial factor of up to 85%, contributing towards an increase in energy yield of 5 – 15% compared to conventional p-type bifacial modules over its operational lifetime. Its higher bifacial factor also improves power generation capacity and efficiency.

JinkoSolar is to provide a 30-year linear power output guarantee for the Tiger Neo series, pointing to reduced LID and LeTID risks associated with n-type technologies. First-year degradation of the module is claimed to be less than 1%, while power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal power output after 30 years.

The Tiger Neo has a lower temperature coefficient of -0.30%/℃ compared with -0.35%/℃ for p-type modules, making it more durable in extreme and high-temperature environments, with its low-light performance and small irradiance angle also prolonging the module’s generation period during the day.

Combining the advantages of low-temperature coefficient, low degradation and high facial factor equates to an annual energy yield 3% higher than that of mainstream p-type bifacial modules, JinkoSolar says. 

Kangping Chen, JinkoSolar’s CEO, commented: “The global PV market is entering a new era of energy generation at an unprecedented speed. The need to address different energy application scenarios and the urgency for government and various industries to accelerate energy transformation have pushed the demand for solar power to a new level. The new flagship Tiger Neo series has been designed to meet the needs of large-scale utility, industrial and commercial distributed generation and residential applications.

“Through the advantages of N-type TOPCon technology, customers can now invest in more efficient, more reliable and more profitable PV systems. We believe that Tiger Neo will continue to set new industry standards and further promote the development of the global solar industry, so that more people can enjoy a brighter future driven by clean energy solutions.”

bifacial, jinkosolar, module efficiency, n-type, n-type module, technology, topcon

Read Next

JinkoSolar claims new record taking n-type cell conversion efficiency to 25.4%

October 14, 2021
JinkoSolar has laid claim to a new n-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell conversion efficiency record, taking that efficiency rating to 25.4%.

Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Three: N-type modules, BIPV solutions and start-ups

October 8, 2021
PV Tech’s coverage of Intersolar Europe 2021 into the exhibition’s third and final day, featuring news of n-type modules on display, BIPV solutions attracting attention and the raft of start-ups.

Fraunhofer ISE and M10 industries unveil new matrix shingle technology

October 5, 2021
The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and M10 Industries have unveiled a new matrix shingle technology for connecting solar cells which is claimed to produce modules 2 – 6% more efficient than those using conventionally connected half-cut cells.

The PV technology roadmap conundrum: What’s next for p-type as n-type investments continue

October 1, 2021
As the PV sector continues to focus on cell production technologies and the transition from p-type to n-type, Finlay Colville teases an upcoming opportunity to watch Professor Martin Green's keynote presentation from PV CellTech 2021 Online.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

October 1, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on the worsening crisis affecting solar module manufacturing and supply, with five of the industry's largest manufacturers calling for industry-wide collaborative efforts to resolve it.

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

September 30, 2021
Five of the solar industry’s leading module manufacturers have issued a joint statement warning of an impending “crisis” regarding module supplies, imploring developers to consider delaying projects and calling for greater collaboration between upstream and downstream players.

