JinkoSolar launches Tiger Neo 3.0 range of TOPCon modules

The new modules build on the second generation of the company’s Tiger Neo series, launched in January 2023, and exceed these modules in terms of both power output and conversion efficiency. The launch of the latest modules follows impressive shipments in the second quarter of the year, with both module shipments and revenues increasing quarter-on-quarter.

In June, JinkoSolar developed a TOPCon module with a power conversion efficiency of 25.42%, and while this module is not yet in commercial production, the milestone reflects the company’s investment in module efficiency research.

TOPCon technology has been a topic of discussion in the PV industry recently, with an ongoing TOPCOn patent lawsuit involving JA Solar and Astronergy also featuring French start-up Carbon, which the company confirmed to PV Tech last week. The dispute has highlighted the importance of securing strong patents for technological innovations as companies across the sector seek new heights of power generation and efficiency.