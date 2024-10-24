Subscribe To Premium
JinkoSolar launches Tiger Neo 3.0 range of TOPCon modules

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

A JinkoSolar factory.
The modules in JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo 3.0 range have a power conversion efficiency of 24.8%. Image: JinkoSolar.

Leading Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar has launched its latest range of modules, the Tiger Neo 3.0 series, tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) products that boast a power conversion efficiency of 24.8%.

The series includes two modules, dubbed the Neo Utility and the Neo DG, designed for use in utility-scale and distributed sectors. These two modules have a respective power output of 670W and 495W, and both have the same power conversion efficiency. The company noted that both modules are expected to have an initial year degradation of 1%, and an annual linear degradation rate of 0.4%, and come in bifacial variants, with a bifacial factor as high as 85%.

The new modules build on the second generation of the company’s Tiger Neo series, launched in January 2023, and exceed these modules in terms of both power output and conversion efficiency. The launch of the latest modules follows impressive shipments in the second quarter of the year, with both module shipments and revenues increasing quarter-on-quarter.

In June, JinkoSolar developed a TOPCon module with a power conversion efficiency of 25.42%, and while this module is not yet in commercial production, the milestone reflects the company’s investment in module efficiency research.

TOPCon technology has been a topic of discussion in the PV industry recently, with an ongoing TOPCOn patent lawsuit involving JA Solar and Astronergy also featuring French start-up Carbon, which the company confirmed to PV Tech last week. The dispute has highlighted the importance of securing strong patents for technological innovations as companies across the sector seek new heights of power generation and efficiency.

